Blac Chyna creates only one fan account, charges $ 50 per subscription

Blac Chyna She has become the latest celebrity to open an OnlyFans account as people continue to be forced to camp in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. The makeup mogul and reality TV star let her fans know through her Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Rob and ChynaAlum shared a snap of her face back as she plunged into the pool. Increasingly seductive, her booty was full on display and she appeared to be wearing a scantily clad outfit. Chyna didn't put anything in the caption. link to your OnlyFans account.

Once you opened your account, it was revealed that you are charging your fans $ 50 per monthly subscription. This naturally did not sit well with some people. "Black chyna: * charges $ 50 for her only fans * Me: I'm fine honey, enjoy yourself," said one. "Blac Chyna stupid as if she believed an Mf Finna pays $ 127 for 12 months on her only fans and you only have one B *** H FUCC YOU SMD you ugly photo," wrote another.

"Damn it, who the hell pays $ 50 for a single black chyna fan?" one wondered. "So apparently Blac Chyna made a One-Time Fans and it's $ 50 / mo. Damn, I got my stimulus check, I'm fine for 24 months," someone else said, as one guy teased her, "Blac Chyna Gonna have the audacity to charge $ 50 for your only fans when that s ** t is somewhere online for free. " One more person repeated: "People who pay $ 50 to subscribe to the only Blac Chyna fans when their shit is already on Google."

Chyna is not the only celebrity who has an OnlyFans account. Safaree Samuels and Casanova They are among those who have an account on the adult site. While Casanova is collecting the same amount of money as Chyna, the ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj it only charges $ 20 per month for its content.