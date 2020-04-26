Birx says social distancing will continue through the summer

Coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Deborah Birx, said Sunday that the social distancing will continue through the summer as the governors of two US states. USA They defended their decisions to reopen their economies.

Birx also defended President Donald Trump's comments on disinfectants as treatment, which continued to draw criticism from governors.

Birx seemed to contradict Vice President Mike Pence's comment that the epidemic would be largely "behind us,quot; by the end of May, saying the social distancing will continue through the summer.

"Social distancing will be with us throughout the summer to really ensure that we protect each other," he said on NBC News's "Meet the Press." Birx added that the country needed to have a "breakthrough,quot; in testing for antigens (molecules or molecular structures that trigger an immune response) to move toward normalcy.

During a radio interview with WTAM in Cleveland on Friday, Pence said: "I honestly believe, if you look at today's trends, I think by Memorial Day weekend we will have this coronavirus epidemic behind us."

Although he said the social distancing would continue, Birx expressed optimism that the United States would recover more quickly than previous global data suggested.

"If you look at these outbreaks over time and look at places like Louisiana," said Birx, "if you look at Houston, look at Detroit, look at how they've peaked and gone down and what those cases look like as they go down, it gives us great hope when you project Boston and Chicago and certainly the New York subway. "

Despite encouraging data, Birx added that during conversations with governors about the reopening cautiously, "they talk about this not like turning on a light switch, but slowly turning up the dimmer." Very slowly."

Birx defended Trump's comments about disinfectant ingestion and the use of ultraviolet light as a possible cure for the coronavirus, saying he was "reflecting,quot; on a study on sunlight and that the media should go ahead.

Trump asked William Bryan, acting deputy secretary of science and technology for the Department of Homeland Security, during a briefing Thursday if the department was testing injecting disinfectants and inserting UV light into the human body to fight the coronavirus.

Birx repeatedly defended Trump's comments on Sunday when Jake Tapper, host of CNN's "State of the Union,quot;, asked him if he thought unfounded statements could endanger Americans and, if so, whether that "bothered her,quot; "

"I think it bothers me that this is still in the news cycle, because we are missing the bigger pieces of what we as the American people must do," Birx said. "I think as a scientist and public health officer and researcher, I am sometimes concerned that we may not be able to provide the American people with the information they need when we continue to release something Thursday night. I think I have answered that question."

Birx went on to say that Trump's comment was that he was thinking aloud about a study that found that sunlight killed aerosol coronavirus particles.

During Friday's briefing, Trump did not mention the study, but instead withdrew the comments and told reporters that his comment on the disinfectants was sarcastic.

"I was sarcastically asking journalists like you a question, just to see what would happen," he said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, defended his decision Sunday morning to begin reopening his state.

On CNN's "State of the Union,quot;, Polis said a recent apparent increase in cases was attributable to earlier evidence that had just been confirmed and added to the total, and did not reflect what was happening.

He said he is focused on social distancing measures that are sustainable for weeks and months.

"We have really focused on discovering how we can support and maintain these kinds of social distancing measures," he said. "If we can't do it, staying home was for nothing."

When asked if he would issue another stay-at-home order if cases start to escalate again, Polis said, "We will have to adjust and we hope to have to adjust."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Republican, also defended his decision to start reopening business in his state on Friday. Stitt said the original purpose of the closings was to build the hospital's capacity, acquire personal protective equipment, and flatten the curve. The closings gave the government time to do so, he said, but it is time to reopen.

"The facts in our state are: On March 30, we peaked in hospitalizations, with 560 across the state," he said on "Fox News Sunday." “Today we have 300 across the state in our hospitals. We believe it is time for a measured reopening. "

He noted that there are 80 test sites across the state. More than 55,000 people have been tested, he said, and the positive rate was 6.3 percent.

He noted that no one is required to reopen a business.

"I'm giving guidance. If a restaurant doesn't feel like it's ready to reopen," he said, "it doesn't have to."

Kevin Hassett, an economist who temporarily advises the administration on economic policy during the pandemic, painted a terrible picture on Sunday.

"Make no mistake, we are seeing a really serious situation,quot; in economic terms, he said on ABC "This week."

In the past five weeks, more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims.

"This is the biggest negative shock that our economy, I think, has ever seen," Hassett said. "We are going to look at the unemployment rates that we saw during the Great Depression."

He noted that during the recession that started in 2008, a total of 8.7 million jobs were lost.

"Right now, we are losing that number of jobs every 10 days," Hassett said. "Therefore, the economic boost for policy makers is extraordinary."

When asked if he agreed with Trump's optimistic forecast of a "V-shaped,quot; or short, sharp economic recovery once the threat of the virus has passed, Hassett replied: "Much will depend on what happens next." .

The key to any recovery, he said, is sound legislation that makes long-term investments to "stay ahead of the debt curve,quot; while "providing short-term stimulus."

Hassett, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, called the pandemic "an unprecedented shock to the economy."

"We are going to see negative GDP growth in the second quarter that is probably north of minus-15, minus-20 percent," he said. "That is the biggest negative shock we have seen since World War II."

Hassett also tried to provide some reassurance. The pandemic is a "black swan,quot; event, he said. But due to bipartisan stimulus legislation, "we have not seen 50 other black swans." The markets have been relatively stable. People are getting their money. Businesses are not filing for bankruptcy at a rate that might be expected. "

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that, contrary to some predictions, he expects a rapid and robust economic recovery.

"When we start to reopen the economy in May and June, you will see that the economy really recovers in July, August and September," Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday." "We are putting an unprecedented amount of tax relief into the economy."

Mnuchin also responded to criticism that the federal small business aid program had run out of money so quickly in part because large companies had taken much of it. He said that bigger companies are giving back the money and that the next phase of the program will focus more on smaller companies.

“We launched a new program in an incredibly short period of time. The fact that we ran out of money only demonstrates the success of this, ”said Mnuchin.

"In the first round, more than a million companies had workers of 10 or fewer people," he said. “A lot of attention has been paid to these larger companies, public companies. We come out with new guidelines. We made it clear that they should not have applied. They are returning the money. I think you will see this movement in the right direction. I think you will also see in this round that the average loan amount is significantly reduced. "

Mnuchin was also asked if aid programs threaten to accumulate unsustainable amounts of federal debt.

"Over time, that's something we're going to need to look at," he said. "Right now, we are in a war, and we have to protect American workers and companies, and we will do whatever it takes to do that."

Republican and Democratic governors on Sunday, speaking on ABC News "This Week,quot;, rejected the suggestion by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Last week that states hit by the coronavirus outbreak They should be able to file for bankruptcy protections instead of receiving a federal ransom.

"It is outrageous that Senator McConnell suggests that," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. "He is wrong and we need Congress to step up and help states. … It is because of this global pandemic that we all have to make tough decisions. We need the federal government to back us up."

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican and president of the National Association of Governors, said the money is "critical to the rebound in our economy." He noted that a bipartisan bill in the Senate would send $ 500 billion to states and "we have a commitment from the president and vice president,quot; to provide support.

"I thought Mitch McConnell would probably regret making that comment the other day. I think he just ran away," said Hogan, "but I hope I can convince Senator McConnell to accept the bipartisan bill in the Senate and the administration's compromise. with the states. "

Even Hassett chided McConnell. "The constitution does not allow states to declare bankruptcy and so … what will have to happen is that they will have to figure things out, and the federal government will probably have to help them, too," he said. he said on ABC News. "Bankruptcy is something that (actually) was not … anticipated by the founders."

Billionaire Bill Gates said he hoped his foundation, the world's richest charity, would focus on the coronavirus pandemic in the immediate future, even at the expense of his other health projects.

"We have taken (the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) that focused on the eradication of HIV and malaria and polio, and we changed it almost entirely to work on this," Gates told the Financial Times in a recent telephone interview. "This has the full attention of the foundation. Even our non-health work, like higher education and K-12 (schools), is completely changed to see how online learning is facilitated."

Although the Gates Foundation initially pledged $ 250 million to fight the outbreak, Gates said the organization is also committing manpower and experience. The organization, which has an endowment of more than $ 40 billion, is collaborating with the World Health Organization and other global health groups.

Gates previously criticized Trump's decision to cut funding for the WHO's coronavirus response efforts, calling it "as dangerous as it sounds." He told the Times that Trump probably won't.

"I think he will do an in-depth analysis and decide that they should probably get more money, not less money," Gates said. "He is also impatient for the attacks on China for his lack of openness about COVID-19 and particularly his reluctance to allow non-Chinese experts to investigate the origins of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city."

Although Gates said he believed China likely withheld information about the virus, he added that criticism of the Chinese government should be more concrete than questionable theories that the virus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan.

"I don't see any deep information that is missing, in terms of the origin of the disease, that someone is hiding something," he said.

