Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn help celebrate Gigi Hadid's 25th birthday

Bella writes a heartfelt message to her older sister as Taylor and her actor boyfriend send a bouquet of beautiful flowers to help brighten up the special birthday girl's day.

Bella Hadid He shared a heartfelt message in honor of Big Sister Gigi's 25th birthday.

The trio is currently isolating itself in the mother. Yolanda Hadidat the Pennsylvania farm, and sharing multiple photos on Instagram on Friday, April 24, 2020, including one of the two outside with a set of massive balloons reading "25," he wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend, the leader, teacher, partner in crime. "

"I couldn't make this life without you by my side! Thank you for being the best big sister to me I could ask for," wrote Bella, who shared a series of photos of the couple throughout the years.

She continued: "I could not have dreamed you … I am so grateful for all that you are and I celebrate you not only today, but every day! Obsessed by you! Happy 25th @gigihadid!".

Bella treated fans with a total of 18 of her favorite photos of herself and Gigi, including the young couple, professional modeling photos, and candid photos of night out.

While the coronavirus pandemic prevented the supermodel from celebrating with friends on her big day, Gigi shared a beautiful bouquet she received from friends. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Thursday.

"@taylorswift @ joe.alwyn (+ cats) love and appreciation uuuu, (sic)," he wrote in his Instagram story.

One person who didn't text Gigi for her big day on social media is her boyfriend. Zayn Malik. However, according to a recent report, the couple could have spent the day together as the first Only one direction The star is believed to be isolating itself with the catwalk star and her family in the middle of the shutdown.