Bay Area businessman uses office supplies to build face shields for frontline workers – Up News Info San Francisco

EL CERRITO (KPIX) – The Bay Area business owner went from selling Tesla air fresheners to producing face shields, made from office supplies, for front-line workers.

"It's been wild, I wasn't expecting as much demand," said Scent Wedge founder Arash Malek.

The Orinda resident started producing his mask 23 days ago and said he has already received around 200 requests out of a total of 6,000 escudos from coast to coast.

The idea occurred to him after he returned home in March from Italy, which was affected by the virus.

"I was already quarantined because of the situation in Milan for 14 days," he said. "I was at home and constantly glued to the news."

It was then that Malek realized he could use his own business to help him help front-line workers struggling with a shortage of personal protective equipment.

"We really manufacture all natural air fresheners for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, specifically, and that's why we have laser cutters and table saws," Malek said.

Malek said the demand for face shields also meant a shortage of materials to make them, so he found another way that would be faster than making 3D printed face shields and cheaper than traditional face masks.

"I wanted to do something using office supplies, essentially, and less frequently used plastics as protective gear," Malek said.

Using acrylic, a rubber band, and a clear projector film, Malek created a shield that can be easily removed and cleaned. Because it ships unassembled, you can ship large quantities in a flat rate box.

He's using his own money for shipping costs and has dramatically cut production on his air fresheners to focus on helping with the EPP shortage.

"We didn't want finance or bureaucracy to hamper protection, so we want it to be free for people who request it," Malek said.

It can produce 80 an hour and it doesn't ask the frontline workers for money, however it is asking for volunteers to sponsor those who request the shields. The cost is $ 3 per piece, and Malek currently says he has more requests than badges.

He said essential East Coast workers have requested their shields, as well as workers from SF Muni and the Burlingame Police Department.

For more information on how to apply for a face shield or become a sponsor, visit ScentWedge.com/together