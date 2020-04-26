Bank fees could have kept thousands of companies afloat (04/24/20) – Up News Info

Bank fees could have kept thousands of companies afloat

Shame! As reported by NPR, America's largest banks are legally charging more than $ 10 billion in processing fees, deducted from taxpayer-financed loans of $ 349 billion to help small business owners desperate, even though there are no risks, nor are they lending theirs. money, because the loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Due to urgent need, loan verification was simplified. Also loans to large restaurant chains and other large companies may have been prioritized because loan origination rates were higher.

Since I live in a small town, I know how many business owners barely keep up, often emptying their savings and retirement accounts, trying to stay afloat and get on with the jobs of the employees. How many companies could save more than $ 10 billion, properly targeting truly small businesses? Hundreds of thousands!

These politically connected and influential banks nationwide, such as Bank of America, JPMorgan-Chase, PNC, Wells Fargo, which were bailed out with taxpayer money in 2008, should be ashamed. Many Americans have helped others, followed restrictions, often with great personal sacrifice, believed "we are all in this together,quot; and yet these incredibly wealthy banks acted in greedy self-interest. It is negligible.

Congress should investigate; the president should tweet his outrage, and the public should embarrass those banks as winners of the war, as we are "fighting an invisible enemy."

What arrogance! To shame!

Barbara Keenan, Foot. Morgan

Let's unite and give our best when things are worse

To be honest I think everyone has made good points and mistakes have been made. Should we wear masks? When should we open and how fast should we open? Many questions, but if you think you have all the answers, then you are a smarter person than me.

One thing I know is that this affects everyone in many ways. Let the vulnerable stay home and isolate them. Eliminate someone's lifestyle and let them fight to make ends meet. Let people die as they will anyway.

It is something like the "Sound of Silence,quot;: people who speak without speaking, people who listen without listening. A popular flag is Don't Step On Me, but another revolutionary flag was the 13-piece cut snake with United We Stand Divided We Fall.

Ben Franklin said during the dark times of the Revolutionary War that we must either hang together or we will hang one by one. These are dark times and these times will test a person's heart.

We can argue about who did what and when and blame everyone for the mistakes, but a cartoon from Pogo really comes to mind: "We have found the enemy and he is us."

Use a little common sense: wear masks in public because it shows you care; be open to other ideas such as perhaps adding more religious services that promote social distancing; take out of restaurants.

Quote from the movie Starman: "You are at your best when things are worse."

I pray that you are right.

Ed Moore Highlands ranch

