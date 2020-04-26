Azriel Clary will tell "everything,quot; about R. Kelly's relationship through YouTube: social networks are divided

Excerpts of Azriel Clary's story have been published through different media and sometimes even in her comment section. However, a comprehensive explanation of the things he went through while in R. Kelly's clutch has never been fully recounted.

Azriel recently visited Youtube to say that she will be the one to expose everything that happened during her many-year experience with the R,amp;B singer.

‘To tell the truth, I feel like this man is over 50 years old, k? And I'm not the first person this man has done this to, okay? This is something that has been happening since the 90's. This is something that has been happening long before Aaliyah. If I really wanted to change, I would spend millions and millions of dollars on a therapist and getting help. "

The video also shared the artist's text messages and details on how he attempted to turn the cult allegations into Azriel and Joycelyn Savage.

The slip was posted by blogs and opinions are divided on whether Clary should do this or not.

A commenter wrote in The Shade Room post: ‘This is something that must be done on the stand … under oath. but I have been told that I am different, "said one.

‘He is already in jail. Tell the judge that you added another.

Although there were also some support people who encouraged her.

‘Wow, these comments are so callous. This girl is a victim, regardless of how she acts sometimes. He was an adult and started abusing her when she was a GIRL. And he has abused other children. Why are we like this? RE ***. & # 39;

This person wrote, “ You guys are talking about some idgaf as if they were out of tune even though at the end of the day she is still a victim and just because she didn't come out with the story when they wanted it doesn't mean it has no point.

