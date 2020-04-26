Azriel Clary says she's ready to tell everything about her life with R. Kelly from the past 5 years

This year has definitely been a watershed year for R. Kelly's alleged ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary. After the singer's arrest, he finally returned home to his family after leaving the singer's home in Chicago behind. However, before making their final departure, she and R, Kelly's other alleged girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, squabbled over the situation.

In the following months, Azriel has become a constant user of social networks and has been open with her followers. He has also been sharing his different talents with his audience. But now it seems like she's finally ready to answer the questions that many people have been asking for some time.

Late on Saturday, Azriel uploaded a video to her YouTube channel that reveals that she is finally ready to talk about her life with R. Kelly in the past five years.

She said in the video: “In my 5 years of being with him, I will talk about everything that has happened in those 5 years. I will speak of everyone, of manipulation, of our daily routine, of our lives, of our houses, study, everything. I'll tell you all guys. I will tell you how you thought, how you maneuvered, how you were manipulative, and you will begin to see on your own when I begin to tell the story of the depths of lies. The depth to which he would go, to make a credible lie.

She reiterated that the video series she plans to release is not a way to surprise anyone, but only a method she is using to heal and grow from the situation.

Check out what he had to say next:

Watch the full video below:

Earlier this month, Azriel wrote A sweet message for Joycelyn on social media that lets her know that she misses her and that she knows that someday Joycelyn will remember the strength that she has.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94