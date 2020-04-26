Azriel Clary plans to release a documentary about her relationship with R. Kelly

Hot New Hip Hop earlier today reported that Azriel Clary intends to independently launch her own project. It will revolve around her relationship with controversial R,amp;B singer R. Kelly, who is currently in jail while awaiting her trial for sexual abuse.

As previously reported, R. Kelly files very serious charges not only from state governments but also from the federal government. Perhaps most serious of all is the organized crime charge that generally comes with a 25-year sentence.

Kelly has reportedly been accused of using his power, influence, and network of associates to entice young women to live with him in what Joycelyn Savage's family called an "s * x cult."

Regardless of the charges, Azriel seeks to share her experiences of R. Kelly with the world. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Clary is looking to launch a five-part documentary series on YouTube about her relationship with the fallen singer.

Last year, Clary left R. Kelly's house after she and Joycelyn Savage fought. Savage was the other girl who lived with Kelly. Hot New Hip Hop claims that R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend now lives away from him and is working on his new life after five years of the alleged abuse.

The outlet reported that there have been a multitude of offers for Clary to offer her side of the story, especially after Surviving R. Kelly It came out on Lifetime and shocked the world. Instead of accepting an offer from a major network, Clary decided to go it alone and instead upload it to YouTube.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

According to Clary, Kelly is over 50 years old and she is not the first person to have done this as well. She claims that it all started in the 1990s when her career first started. Furthermore, Clary claims that Kelly's mischievous behavior extends far beyond her relationship with Aaliyah, whom she married without her parents' consent when she was a minor.

Ad

Followers of the case know that Aaliyah's family later annulled the marriage due to her age.



Post views:

0 0