Australia's COVIDSafe contact tracking app already has over a million downloads

Australia launched a coronavirus contact tracking app on Sunday, which attracted more than a million downloads in a few hours, the BBC reported. COVIDSafe allows devices to perform a "digital handshake,quot; when they are within 5 feet of each other, notifying users if they have been in contact for more than 15 minutes with an infected person.

Australia's voluntary app is based on Singapore's TraceTogether software and uses stored Bluetooth and contact details, Reuters reported. The government says the app does not collect location data and that an infected person must give consent for their data to be shared.

The Australian government says that only health authorities would have access to the data stored in their app, and that it would not be legally possible for other authorities to access the data.

Apple and Google earlier this month announced a framework for developing decentralized contact tracking applications. The information would be anonymous and the companies have agreed to disable the service once the virus outbreak has been contained. No country has registered to use this specific framework yet. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri pushed for the CEOs of the companies to be personally responsible for the data collected as part of the project.

Germany said Sunday that it was changing direction with the development of its contact tracking application, which will now use a decentralized architecture that is more in line with the approach that Apple and Google are taking, Reuters reported.