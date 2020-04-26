Attorney Michael Avenatti was released from prison and served 90 days in the SoCal home due to COVID-19 concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Famous attorney Michael Avenatti was temporarily released from prison in New York and is headed to Los Angeles to spend 90 days under house arrest.

A federal judge is allowing him to serve 90 days in a house in southern California due to coronavirus concerns.

Avenatti reportedly had pneumonia last year, putting him at high risk for contracting the virus.

Within three months, Avenatti will turn himself in and the conditions of his release will be reevaluated, attorney Dean.

Steward said.

He was convicted earlier this year of trying to extort Nike for $ 20 million.

He is also awaiting trial in Santa Ana for allegedly stealing several million dollars from clients.

If that trial, currently scheduled for July, is rescheduled, Judge James Selna can keep Avenatti out of jail, Steward said.

Avenatti will be under strict rules in his house arrest, in which he cannot leave the premises unless it is due to a medical emergency, the lawyer said.

