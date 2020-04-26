Arlington detectives search for murder suspect after woman was found dead – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Arlington are searching for a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in her home on Thursday night.

Officers found her after responding to a welfare checkup in the 6200 block of August Run Lane.

The caller gave a clue that a dead woman was possible in that direction.

Based on information received in the suggestion, investigators quickly determined that the suspect was a family member in the case.

Detectives are working quickly to secure a murder arrest warrant and extradite the suspect back to Tarrant County.