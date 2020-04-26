Ariana Grande was criticized for complaining about fans making impressions of her

Ariana Grande's massive success in acting and singing has amassed a large following. As with most public figures, fans try to emulate their looks and style through social media.

There have been multiple similarities of Ariana that have gone viral. Not too long ago, the artist herself noticed a Tik Tok user for looking almost identical to Grande and sounding exactly like her Nickelodeon voice Cat Valentine portrays Victorious and Sam and Cat.

Ariana responded to the person's viral tweet with, "I feel like I'm living in a strange world where no one has heard me speak outside of that show." but everything is fine she is fanatic and is sweet. the cat's laugh is pretty good. "

I'm sure it's nice, but her fake cat laugh is just … pic.twitter.com/GH8WUZBtyk – shaz🤍🏹 (@ mybabygirlari15) March 29, 2020

More recently, a comedian made a video where he said, 'What if we were to take a moment, like a little clip from a movie or TV show, something an artist really poured his soul into … and , like, do we recontexualize? ? Makes sense? And do we give a completely arbitrary meaning to that thing that the artist loves so much? Type to degrade all its value? "

This seemed to resonate with the 26-year-old who re-posted the clip and added her own caption that said, 'OMG this may also duplicate your impression of the ponytail tik tok girls who plan to do the voice Valentine's Day cat and that wearing a winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing me a good impersonation … because that's really how it feels.

Grande's talking voice is not as spacious or sharp as her former character; however, she wears a winged lining and sweatshirt quite regularly. Many people felt that she was being unnecessarily sarcastic towards people who make impressions of her.

A commenter wrote in the Teen Vogue comments section: ‘She is so rude if I would be flattered and grateful in her position for making me relevant and it is a compliment that they want to be like her. I would send them a gift and some of my favorite things to use. Artists quickly forget that fans keep them well fed on our money, so f!

Another said: ‘What does she expect when she became famous? Girls everywhere are admiring her, before her individual style occurred to her. You should put your career aside if you can't handle your fans. I'm sick of seeing all these articles on how you treat people and young children. I can't believe I liked it. The nice bubbly fake girl act he had had really fooled people. "

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Most people do it. I feel like I'm living in a strange world where no one has heard me speak outside of that show. 😭 but everything is fine. she is fanatic and she is sweet. the cat's laugh is pretty good. – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 7, 2019

A Facebook user questioned: ‘Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. But honestly, if so many people can easily replicate your look, are you really that unique? "

While this wrote: ‘There is an irony here right? Since Ari exploded it was for making impressions of other artists singing voices and after realizing that he couldn't find his own decision to be Mariah Carey all the time. "

Ad

What do you think of this review?



Post views:

0 0