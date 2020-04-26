Ariana Grande and the surviving members of the Beastie Boys will be entertained with the live events of April 27

WENN

The creator of hits of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; He will join forces with songwriter Jason Robert Brown for charity SubCulture, while the hip-hop group will chat with LL Cool J on his SiriusXM Rock the Bells radio show.

Up News Info –

Ariana Grande and the Beastie Boys They will lead the livestream highlights on Monday, April 27.

Pop superstar to meet composer Jason Robert Brown, with whom he previously worked on his Broadway debut, "13", and a performing artist Shoshana beans Organize a virtual concert to raise funds for staff and musicians at SubCulture, New York headquarters.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. EST on SubCulture's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SubCultureNewYork/) and Brown & # 39; s Vimeo channel (https://vimeo.com/409897526?utm_campaign).

In the meantime, LL Cool J will host a town hall chat with the surviving Beastie Boys on their SiriusXM Rock the Bells radio show starting at 12 p.m. EST (https://www.siriusxm.com/rockthebellsradio) and rockers Biffy clyro will kick off the last round of the Billboard Live At-Home series, which will be played at 1 p.m. ITS T. Singer Vanessa Carlton It's also on the bill, with its show at 3 p.m. ITS T. Both will be broadcast on Billboard's Facebook profile (https://www.facebook.com/Billboard).

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

<br />

Other important events include a cooking segment with Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, for his series "En casa con Michael y Luisana", which airs at 5 p.m. EST on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MichaelBuble/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/luisanalopilato/), while country star Dierks Bentleyparody group Hot country knights will act with Terri Clark at 4pm. EST (https://www.instagram.com/hotcountryknights/), and the rockers Cold War Children will host their live Quarantine Serenade at 3 p.m. EST on Instagram Live: (https://www.instagram.com/coldwarkids/).