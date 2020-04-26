Ari Fletcher seems to claim that Megan Thee Stallion's skin is unnatural

Instagram

In a deleted tweet, MoneyBagg Yo's girlfriend writes: "B *** Hes put that foundation on and mix it well and you all think it's your natural skin."

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion and Ari Fletcher They've never publicly interacted, though fans have long been speculating that the latter doesn't make the best impression on the rapper. To further convince them, Ari apparently called Megan and stated that her skin is unnatural through a tweet posted over the weekend.

In the post since deleted, the mother of one of them said: "B *** he put on that foundation and mixed it well and they thought it was his natural skin. Don't be fooled." When one of her followers called her, "You are not trying to argue about the skin," Ari stressed, "There is no discussion, I said what I said."

Ari didn't mention names in her tweet, but people were convinced she was referring to Megan. "Not Ari casting a shadow on Megan saying that her 'natural' face is not really natural … Do you really want to discuss what is natural and what is not?" one said. "Megan is always around without makeup, why did Ari, aka Jigsaw, aka diaper booty, shade her? Audacity," argued another "Wild" puncher.

"Ari keeps casting shadow @ Megan. As a little sister … your insecurities show themselves," another intervened. "Ari is so upset about Megan. As a girl, nobody wants Moneybagg but you," someone else commented, referring to speculation that Ari was still shading Megan because she used to go out. MoneyBagg Me.

<br />

Megan herself has yet to respond to Ari. Instead, he went to Instagram to share a video of her showing off her natural hair. In a video posted on the photo-sharing site, rapper "Captain Hook" could be seen playing with his curls while upbeat hip-hop music played in the background. "Lol, I feel naked without my wig," she said in the caption for the video, which has garnered more than 2 million views so far.