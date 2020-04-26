Angels feeling the blues during orders to stay home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Summer temperatures reaching southern California are saddening to some Angelenos, as orders to stay home persist during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd probably be shopping at The Grove," said one resident.

There are many other things that locals would rather do on the sunny days we've seen so far this weekend than sitting at home, but during this time of physical estrangement, it has become a necessity.

Rather than flocking to beaches and events in Los Angeles County, people receive their daily dose of sunlight from their own backyards.

In neighboring Orange County, there were different sights and sounds this weekend as people flocked to Huntington Beach for surfing, swimming, and sunbathing.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame was eerily quiet on Saturday, and on Ventura Boulevard, it was too hot to get out unless they physically distanced themselves for ice cream.

The usual places to cool off in the city were closed, including the beaches, pools, and playgrounds.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was concerned that the heat wave would draw crowds, so he issued a warning on Friday.

"Keep that in mind and do the right thing this weekend," Garcetti said. "If you go out on the beaches and trails, the 'Safer at Home' orders will last longer, more people will get sick and die more. But if you stay home this weekend, our case numbers will decrease and the spread of this virus and you can start reopening the city sooner. ”

LADWP says there is enough power to keep the air conditioners running.

In fact, energy use is down 15 percent since before closing orders.