An avalanche of commercial bankruptcies likely in the coming months – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The billions of dollars in coronavirus relief targeted at small businesses may not prevent many of them from ending up in bankruptcy court.

Commercial filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law increased sharply in March, and attorneys working with struggling companies are seeing signs that more homeowners are contemplating bankruptcy.

Companies that are forced to close or restrict their businesses due to government attempts to stop the virus from spreading have growing debts and uncertain prospects of returning to normal operations. Even those homeowners who receive emergency loans and grants are not sure that the help is enough.

The most vulnerable companies include the thousands of restaurants and retailers that closed, many of them more than a month ago. Some restaurants have managed to generate a bit of income by serving takeaways and deliveries, but even they have financial difficulties. Small independent retailers, including those with online stores. they are equally at risk; Clothing retailers have the added problem of winter inventory that they are unlikely to sell when spring and summer are approaching.

Independent oil companies whose incomes were hit by the collapse of energy prices are also limited, as are other companies that were already burdened with high levels of debt before the virus struck.

Jennifer Bennett, who closed one of her San Francisco restaurants on Wednesday, was still waiting for the financial aid she was seeking from the federal, state and municipal governments. Even with the money, she doesn't know if the revenue will cover the bills when she is finally able to reopen Zazie, especially if she is required to spread the tables six feet away to distance herself socially.

"Our occupancy will drop from 60% to 65%," says Bennett. "I am afraid bankruptcy is a possibility."

Other small businesses have similar anxieties, says Paul Singerman, a Berger Singerman bankruptcy attorney in Miami.

"There is no reliable visibility into when business operations will be able to resume pre-COVID normalcy," says Singerman.

Even the biggest companies are in trouble, including retailers who are already struggling to close their stores.

Jeans company True Religion filed for Chapter 11 earlier this month, saying the prolonged closure of its stores in the pandemic has damaged its business. Recent reports say department store chains Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney, which has struggled for years with falling sales, could soon file for bankruptcy protection.

The number of Chapter 11 filings increased 18 percent in March from the previous year, a dramatic change from the 20 percent decline in February, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute, a trade organization for attorneys and other professionals involved in filing proceedings. bankruptcy. The numbers don't break down presentations by company size, but since the vast majority of companies are small and medium, it gives an indication that smaller companies are struggling.

The federal government has already approved or awarded more than 2 million small business loans and grants totaling nearly $ 360 billion; Another $ 310 billion is on the way to one of the programs. Still, money can be, at best, a workaround for businesses with little or no income. And the new funds are expected to go so fast that thousands of homeowners won't get loans.

There is no way to predict how many companies will file for bankruptcy. There were more than 160,000 bankruptcy applications from 2008 to 2010, during the Great Recession and its aftermath, according to statistics compiled by the federal court system. The numbers do not break down the presentations by company size. Most were for liquidations. although some companies restructured their debt and continued to operate under Chapter 11.

However, many companies simply close their doors, and that is probably the case again, Singerman says. According to some estimates, 170,000 companies failed during the recession.

But the Small Business Reorganization Act, which went into effect in February, may encourage more companies to seek Chapter 11. The law aims to allow owners to retain their property rather than lose their companies to their creditors; That is generally what happens in Chapter 11. The law also simplifies the reorganization process so that a company is not eliminated by attorneys' fees, says Edward Janger, a professor at the Brooklyn School of Law in New York, whose Experience includes bankruptcy law.

Another change under the law is that a bankruptcy judge can approve the reorganization on creditors' objections, Janger says.

Business owners will try to avoid bankruptcy by seeking leniency from owners, lenders and sellers, says bankruptcy attorney David Wander. But with the financial problems of their companies beyond their control due to the virus outbreak, many will file for Chapter 11 because the stigma that bankruptcy has long maintained will disappear, says Wander, a partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron in New York.

"The tsunami is going to happen in the coming months and will continue," says Wander.