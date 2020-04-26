Amitabh Bachchan wishes his fans the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya

Amitabh Bachchan is surely one of the few actors of his generation that is so tech savvy. Bollywood's Shehenshah knows how to hit her game on Twitter and also nails her performance on Instagram. From retroactive photos, selfies, heartfelt captions to witty phrases, the actor gives an insight into all the shadows of him online. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the actor went to Twitter to wish millions of his fans and wrote: "Akshay Tritiya wishes everyone peace, prosperity and love." Amitabh also makes sure to stay connected to his fandom during shutdown. And so he keeps posting things online so his fans are engrossed in the little details about his life.

Amitabh also recently spoke about how his Sunday ritual is being missed, where he meets his fans who gather outside his residence. But due to the blockade he hasn't seen anyone come in a long time. Well, we hope that life will return to normal soon.

T 3511 – Akshay Tritiya wishes everyone for peace, prosperity and love.

