Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Heart and Stroke Patients Disappear

Bishnu Virachan was a bicycle dealer at a grocery store in Queens. With New York City closed, he was busier than ever.
But in early April, while watching television, he felt "a pain in my heart." It scared him, but he didn't go to the emergency room. Mr. Virachan, 43, was even more afraid of that.
"What can I do? What can I do?" I ask. "Everywhere, the coronavirus."
After a few days, the pain overcame fear and she went to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. Doctors discovered an almost complete blockage of his left main coronary artery.
A surgeon opened the artery, but Mr. Virachan was left with a weakened heart. If he had waited much longer, the doctors said, he would have died.
Fear of the coronavirus is leading people with life-threatening emergencies, such as a heart attack or stroke, to stay home when they would normally have gone to the emergency room, preliminary research suggests. Without prompt treatment, some patients, such as Mr. Virachan, have suffered permanent damage or died.
Emergency rooms have about half the normal number of patients, and the heart and stroke units are nearly empty, according to doctors at many urban medical centers. Some medical experts fear that more people will die from untreated emergencies than from coronavirus.
On a recent day at the Cleveland Clinic, there were only seven patients in the 24-bed coronary care unit. The unit is generally full.
"Where are the patients?" asked Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist there. "That cannot be normal."
One of the few was a man who lives in Cleveland. According to Dr. Nissen, the man felt chest pain while doing push-ups, but he was afraid to go to the hospital because there might be patients with coronavirus. He stayed at home for a week, weakening, breathless with the slightest effort, his legs swollen. Finally, on April 16, he went to the Cleveland Clinic.
What should have been an easy-to-treat heart attack had progressed to a life-threatening disaster. He survived after an uncertain operation and spent nearly a week in intensive care, including several days on a ventilator, Dr. Nissen said.
The inpatient stroke unit at Stanford University Medical Center in California generally has 12 to 15 patients, said its director, Dr. Gregory Albers. On a recent day in April, there was none, something that had never happened.
"It is terrifying," said Dr. Albers. However, few Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and people who need emergency treatment have little to fear.
"We are preparing for an attack, but it has not come," said Dr. Albers.
According to Dr. Samin Sharma, who heads the cardiac catheterization lab at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, the number of heart attack patients dropped from seven in February to three in March. So far in April there have only been two.
It is not just the United States. Dr. Valentin Fuster, editor of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, said that he is receiving so many articles from around the world about the sharp decline in heart attack patients in hospitals that he simply cannot publish them.
A hospital in Jaipur, India, for example, owned by Dr. Sharma, treated 45 heart attack patients in January, he said. In February, there were 32, and in March, 12. In April, so far, the number is only six.
"I am very concerned that we are creating a problem that will have long-term consequences for the health of the community," said Dr. Richard A. Chazal, medical director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Lee Health in Fort Myers, Fla., And former president of the American College of Cardiology.
Could it be that there are currently fewer medical emergencies? Dr. Fuster speculated that perhaps people are healthier because they eat better, exercise more, and are less stressed now that there are so many people working from home. And, of course, the air is cleaner in urban areas.
Other experts doubt that better health habits can have such dramatic and immediate effects. Far from eating better, Dr. Nissen said, many patients tell him they are overeating comfort food. There is no evidence that people exercise more, and people are hardly under less stress.
"They are afraid of death," said Dr. Nissen.
And, he said, even if some people changed their habits, studies have been unable to find any immediate effect of short-term lifestyle changes on heart attack rates.
At the moment, it's almost impossible to know who doesn't show up in emergency rooms and why, said Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale University. "You can't find the dog that doesn't bark," he said.
But you can get an idea of the patients who show up, even late.
Kaplana Jain, 60, of Cresskill, New Jersey, was watching CNN late into the night on April 18. He got up to go to the bathroom and collapsed on the floor. Her blood sugar level was high and her family called 911.
When the paramedics arrived, Ms. Jain told them that she did not want to go to the hospital. "I was scared by the coronavirus that was happening," she said.
The next day, unable to walk, she called Dr. Sharma, a family friend. He urged her to go to the hospital, but still afraid, she insisted on going to his office the next day.
When he arrived, Dr. Sharma did an electrocardiogram that confirmed that he was having a heart attack. He rushed her to the hospital and opened a blocked artery.
"She is one of the lucky people with this type of heart attack who did not develop cardiac arrest or go into shock," he said. If I hadn't gone to the hospital, I probably would have died at home.
Back at the Cleveland Clinic, a man arrived with symptoms of stroke on April 15. According to Dr. Thomas Waters, an emergency room doctor, the man had waited two days to enter because he feared the coronavirus. There was nothing doctors could do to prevent permanent brain damage.
"What is done is done," said Dr. Waters. "We are now at a point where we have nothing to offer but rehabilitation."