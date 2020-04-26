All streaming services, how much do they cost and how to use them

Since the lock is slated to continue for at least other weeks, there are still many afternoons and weekends ahead that will need to be filled with more than just our daily exercise allowance.

If you're having a hard time logging off after work or want to get into a new series because of a bit of news escapism, then there's no shortage of streaming services to catch you for the next few weeks.

From reality TV series to Oscar winning movies, there are thousands of titles to watch across all genres that will keep you entertained.





The best thing about streaming is that you can watch whatever you want across multiple devices, with no ad interruptions, and all episodes will be in one place and available at the same time, so there's no danger you have to wait a week for Find out who it is.

Plus, you can see them on the move, so when things return to normal, it will be a boring journey.

With over 6,000 movies and TV shows to choose from, it is the largest streaming platform. Along with hosting classics like Gilmore Girls and friends, has also created its own movies and series, many of which allow brilliant viewing with titles like Ozark, Sex education, Love is blind and Tiger king.

The selected programs will also be available for download so you can watch them without an Internet connection.

Cost per month: Membership starts from £ 5.99 for a basic plan that allows you to look at one screen at a time. With the £ 8.99 package, you can watch on two screens with HD content. Premium membership is £ 11.99 where four displays can be used, with programs available in HD and 4K.

Free Trial: In the UK, Netflix does not currently offer a free trial, but you can cancel your membership at any time.

How to look: It is compatible with televisions, PCs, Apple iPads, Android tablets, Amazon Fire tablets, Apple and Android smartphones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

This one launched in late March and is a hub of all things made by Disney and Pixar. It has more than 500 movies, 350 series and 26 Disney originals that will keep children and adults happy.

There is a lot to eat of everything Star Wars return catalog to classics like The Lion King, as well as National Geographic and all the Marvel movies.

You can download videos on up to 10 devices per account, and they will last as long as they are on the Disney + platform.

Cost per month: £ 5.99 or £ 59.99 for an annual subscription.

Free Trial: New users have a seven-day free trial before they are charged for a monthly subscription.

How to look: It is compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV (4th generation +), Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

As Netflix's biggest rival, Amazon Prime Video offers users the option to rent or buy television shows, movies, and documentaries, along with those included in their membership.

It has a wide selection of programs and you can filter your browsing by separating what is free with your membership from anything that requires an additional purchase. It is home to great series like Grand tour, The US office USA, The o.c, One Tree Hill and Grey's Anatomy.

Cost per month: £ 7.99.

Free Trial: Offers a 30-day free trial for new users.

How to look: It is compatible with televisions, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

Membership to the Sky streaming platform gives you access to over 1,000 things to see, including binge box sets like Flea bag, The sopranos, game of Thrones, Cherynobl, The wire and The Maid's Tale.

Some of its shows are also available for download and with the Sky Go app, you can stream some shows live in 4K resolution.

Cost per month: Prices vary according to the channels included in your package.

Free Trial: It does not offer a free trial for users.

How to look: It is compatible with Sky Q, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Apple and Android smartphones, Xbox, PlayStation and a TV NOW box.

Apple's own streaming service is priced very competitively, at less than five a month, and it also powers it with new products, where you get your first year free if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

Shows include Carpool Karaoke, This morning show and Oprah’s Book Club, with more to buy or rent too, plus includes access to update channels on BBC iPlayer.

Cost per month: £ 4.99 or £ 49.99 for a year.

Free Trial: Offers a free seven-day trial.

How to look: It is compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV (4th generation +), Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

Offering TV passes of five categories; entertainment, kids, Hayu, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports, Now TV also has over 300 set-top boxes and Sky Original series and movies. You can also mix and match your passes to suit your preferences.

It's where to go if that blockbuster series you have on your list isn't on Netflix, with series like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things or Modern Family.

Cost per month: From £ 7.99.

Free Trial: Offers a free seven-day trial.

How to look: It is compatible to watch on TVs, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, LG Smart TV, PC, Mac, smartphone and tablet.

For reality TV fans, Hayu has them all, especially the big American franchises, including RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, true housewives, keeping up with the Kardashians and Watch what happens live.

It also has real crime series and dating shows if you're missing your Love island repair.

Cost per month: £ 4.99.

Free Trial: New users get one month free.

How to look: Hayu is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Channels, Now TV, Roku, Netgem, Samsung TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

One of the newer streaming sites is Quibi, which is only available on your phone, and is designed for quick, easy-to-digest programs, all in under 10 minutes in length.

It's a good choice for a tea break at work or if you're waiting to receive a Zoom call with friends, and the long free trial gives you plenty of time to decide if it works for you.

Cost per month: £ 7.99 or £ 95.88 a year.

Free Trial: Offers a very generous 90-day free trial.

How to look: It is available for viewing on Apple and Android phones.

Home to more British sets than any other streaming service (there are 289 to choose from), Britbox offers comedies, soaps, movies and documentaries, and there are no commercials to interrupt screen time.

Featured shows include Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, Victoria Wood as seen on television, Broadchurch and Whitechapel.

Cost per month: £ 5.99 or £ 71.88 for a year.

Free Trial: Offers a free 30-day trial.

How to look: It is compatible with televisions, PCs, Apple iPads, Android tablets, Apple or Android smartphones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

Made for movie buffs, this service is home to cult, classic, and independent films. Pick a "Movie of the Day" and include film retrospectives and spotlights at film festivals like Sundance and Cannes to stay up-to-date on cultural moments in the cinema.

You can access their database of 30 movies at once, where a new one is added every day.

Cost per month: £ 9.99 or £ 95.88 a year

Free Trial: Offers a free seven-day trial.

How to look: It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, Apple TV (4th generation), LG TV (WebOS), Roku TVs, Samsung and Sony Bravia / Blu-ray players, Sony PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in Europe.

1/29 A man walks down a deserted Camden High street Angela Christofilou Pictures 2/29 Goodge Street Station is one of many closed stations to help reduce spread Angela Christofilou 3/29 An empty street in the heart of Chinatown. Angela Christofilou 04/29 People with masks in Chinatown one day after closing Angela Christofilou 05/29 An almost empty Piccadilly Circus during the first week of confinement Angela Christofilou 06/29 Sonja, my neighbor, whom I photographed while taking a short walk. It was nice to chat briefly even from a distance Angela Christofilou 7/29 A couple sits on the empty steps of the Eros statue at Piccadilly Circus Angela Christofilou 08/29 Making sure I'm two meters away – D'Arblay Street, Soho Angela Christofilou 9/29 A mannequin behind a store window. UK stores have closed until further notice Angela Christofilou 10/29 A notice displayed in a storefront in Camden Angela Christofilou 11/29 As part of the closure, all non-essential stores were ordered closed. Camden High Street Picture Angela Christofilou 12/29 A skateboarder wearing a mask uses his exercise assignment in the Camden area Angela Christofilou 13/29 Communities have come together in a time of need. Angela Christofilou 14/29 A woman is alone on a deserted street in Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street per day. Angela Christofilou 15/29 A couple walk hand in hand down a street in Soho, a day before the tighter closure was announced. Angela Christofilou 16/29 During the first week of March, buyers focused on storage needs before a national blockade Angela Christofilou 17/29 Many supermarkers operate a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed in at any time Angela Christofilou 18/29 "Stay Safe": Curzon Cinemas Temporarily Closed Under New Measures Angela Christofilou 19/29 Pubs, restaurants and bars closed as part of closure Angela Christofilou 20/29 Camden High Street It is feared that the coronavirus may lead to the permanent closure of stores in difficulty Angela Christofilou 21/29 Camden Town is strangely quiet on a normal work day Angela Christofilou 22/29 Stores and supermarkets ran out of disinfectants in the first week of closing. As we get closer to the end of the second week, most stores have now started to stock up Angela Christofilou 23/29 Empty streets around Soho Angela Christofilou 24/29 A bulletin board on Camden High Street urges the public to stay home Angela Christofilou 25/29 Camden High Street, one of London's busiest tourist streets goes quiet Angela Christofilou 26/29 Thriller Live confirmed that her West End career ended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Angela Christofilou 27/29 Empty and mysterious streets of Soho after stricter rules on social distancing were announced Angela Christofilou 28/29 A woman pauses to smoke a cigarette on Hanway Street, behind Tottenham Court Road Angela Christofilou 29/29 A man steps out onto Hanway Street, which is behind what is usually a bustling shopping center. Angela Christofilou

1/29 A man walks down a deserted Camden High street Angela Christofilou Pictures 2/29 Goodge Street Station is one of many closed stations to help reduce spread Angela Christofilou 3/29 An empty street in the heart of Chinatown. Angela Christofilou 04/29 People with masks in Chinatown one day after closing Angela Christofilou

05/29 An almost empty Piccadilly Circus during the first week of confinement Angela Christofilou 06/29 Sonja, my neighbor, whom I photographed while taking a short walk. It was nice to chat briefly even from a distance Angela Christofilou 7/29 A couple sits on the empty steps of the Eros statue at Piccadilly Circus Angela Christofilou 08/29 Making sure I'm two meters away – D'Arblay Street, Soho Angela Christofilou

9/29 A mannequin behind a store window. UK stores have closed until further notice Angela Christofilou 10/29 A notice displayed in a storefront in Camden Angela Christofilou 11/29 As part of the closure, all non-essential stores were ordered closed. Camden High Street Picture Angela Christofilou 12/29 A skateboarder wearing a mask uses his exercise assignment in the Camden area Angela Christofilou

13/29 Communities have come together in a time of need. Angela Christofilou 14/29 A woman is alone on a deserted street in Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street per day. Angela Christofilou 15/29 A couple walk hand in hand down a street in Soho, a day before the tighter closure was announced. Angela Christofilou 16/29 During the first week of March, buyers focused on storage needs before a national blockade Angela Christofilou

17/29 Many supermarkers operate a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed in at any time Angela Christofilou 18/29 "Stay Safe": Curzon Cinemas Temporarily Closed Under New Measures Angela Christofilou 19/29 Pubs, restaurants and bars closed as part of closure Angela Christofilou 20/29 Camden High Street It is feared that the coronavirus may lead to the permanent closure of stores in difficulty Angela Christofilou

21/29 Camden Town is strangely quiet on a normal work day Angela Christofilou 22/29 Stores and supermarkets ran out of disinfectants in the first week of closing. As we get closer to the end of the second week, most stores have now started to stock up Angela Christofilou 23/29 Empty streets around Soho Angela Christofilou 24/29 A bulletin board on Camden High Street urges the public to stay home Angela Christofilou

25/29 Camden High Street, one of London's busiest tourist streets goes quiet Angela Christofilou 26/29 Thriller Live confirmed that her West End career ended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Angela Christofilou 27/29 Empty and mysterious streets of Soho after stricter rules on social distancing were announced Angela Christofilou 28/29 A woman pauses to smoke a cigarette on Hanway Street, behind Tottenham Court Road Angela Christofilou

29/29 A man steps out onto Hanway Street, which is behind what is usually a bustling shopping center. Angela Christofilou

With this service, you won't feel like you're missing out on trips to the movies, as the on-demand platform makes titles available the same day they hit theaters.

Grab popcorn and lounge on the couch while keeping up with the latest releases around the world. Just register, rent a movie for 48 hours, sit back and enjoy.

Cost per month: Prices vary by movie, from 99p to £ 11.99 for new releases.

Free Trial: There is no free trial available, but when you sign up you get a free movie.

How to look: It is compatible with Apple iOS 9 and higher, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon FireTV, Amazon Firestick, Androids, Apple TV and Google Chromecast.

You'll find plenty of critically acclaimed movies to stay at the British Film Institute (BFI) player that has a library of movies to rent, subscribe to watch, or for free. Rentals start from £ 2.50 but you can also subscribe monthly.

You can even rent a job from a particular actor, we'll be glued to Tilda Swinton in We need to talk about Kevin.

Cost per month: £ 4.99.

Free Trial: Offers a 14-day free trial for new users.

How to look: It is compatible with Apple, Android, Samsung smart TVs (2015 and later) and Chromecast.

If you are missing the theater and long to see some dance and opera, then Marquee is the service for you. It also has music, documentaries and productions from places like The Royal Ballet Company, The Royal Shakespeare Company and Opera Zurich.

By saving you money on tickets, you can get a front row seat for shows you might have missed. Make your way The Nutcracker, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Giselle with a glass of wine in hand dressed up to the nines in your best pajamas.

Cost per month: £ 8.99 or £ 89.99 a year.

Free Trial: Offers a 14-day free trial.

How to look: It is compatible to watch with Apple, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Chromecast.

If you like adrenaline-filled horror, suspense, and suspense genres, dive into Shudder's library of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and live streams with a mix of classics and new releases.

You can also access it with an Amazon Prime Video membership for £ 4.99 a month, which offers a free 30-day trial.

Cost per month: £ 3.99.

Free Trial: Offers a free seven-day trial.

How to look: It is compatible to watch with Apple, Android (mobile), Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox.

This is your streaming service for everything related to anime. It offers subtitled and dubbed shows, some available only weeks after broadcast in Japan, all in one place.

There are new episodes of shows added every week and everything is ad-free. There's also a Funimation staff blog about unmissable picks and character breakdowns if you're new to the genre.

Cost per month: £ 4.99.

Free Trial: Offers a 14-day free trial.

How to look: It is compatible with Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung and LG Smart TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

Crunchyroll offers anime, manga, and drama titles, some just an hour after its broadcast in Japan, with more than 1,000 titles available.

It claims to offer the largest collection of globally licensed anime and, in addition to streaming shows, it also hosts anime events, award shows, and sells products.

Cost per month: £ 6.50.

Free Trial: Offers a 14-day free trial.

How to look: mesupports to see Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and Windows Phone, Playstation 3 and 4, Playstation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Wii U.

If you're tight on cash, head to Kanopy, a streaming service that lets you watch your movies, documentaries, foreign movies, classic movies, independent movies, and educational videos for free, thanks to its ad-free partnership with public libraries and universities.

You will need to be a member of a participating library or university to gain access, you can find the closest one here, or your university here.

How to look: It is compatible to see on the desktop and Roku. Accessibility for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV will be released soon.

