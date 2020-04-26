All signs that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were heading for a division

It was an announcement that no one saw coming.

On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler He decided to divorce. As fans of the two know, they have been together for almost a decade and were expected to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in June.

During their time as a couple, they welcomed three children together:Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce," said E! Star shared on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Jay.

"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," his statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people separating."

In closing, he added: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."