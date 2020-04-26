All signs that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were heading for a division

It was an announcement that no one saw coming.
On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler He decided to divorce. As fans of the two know, they have been together for almost a decade and were expected to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in June.
During their time as a couple, they welcomed three children together:Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce," said E! Star shared on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Jay.
"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," his statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people separating."
In closing, he added: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
Additionally, Jay shared the same statement on his Instagram profile with a photo of him and Kristin. According to a source, the news of their separation is not too surprising.
"This is not unexpected," shared a source with E! News. "They've been trying to make it work for a while."
The source noted that the cheating was not a factor in the couple's decision to separate. In the past, The hills alum has opened up about his marriage problems and detailed his relationship on the E! reality series, Very cavallari.
Unfortunately, there have been some signs that have alluded to its breakup.
Cheating allegations between Jay Cutler and Kelly Henderson:
During season 3 of the E! reality series, Kristin revealed that she was no longer close to BFF Kelly Henderson, who appeared in previous seasons. According to the founder of Uncommon James, the famous beauty guru was accused of having an affair with Jay.
"When the second season aired, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having a love affair. I didn't think for a second that it was true," Kristin said in one episode. "It wasn't the actual accusations that they were having an affair that bothered me, but how Kelly did it."
Kristin explained that Kelly kept mentioning the NFL star on social media. "Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it," said the fashion mogul. "If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn't say his king's name on social media. Like, come on."
It is important to note that Kelly and Jay denied having an affair.
Kristin Cavallari does not feel supported by Jay Cutler:
The reality TV personality previously told her husband that she did not feel supported by him for his hard work with his company Uncommon James.
"Listen, the other day, you know how we had the conversation about how I really couldn't make time for you," she said to Jay. "So I left that conversation and was thinking about it and I thought, 'Wait a second. Why is it all my fault?'
She added: "I just didn't feel like that was very fair. I feel like if you were very supportive and really encouraging of everything I'm going through, I'd like to have time for you. It would be a different situation, but I feel like everything I'm going through it's a problem ".
After sharing his feelings, Jay admitted that he needed to improve.
"I just have to do a better job. You're consumed with (Uncommon James) and you should be. This is how you are going to be successful and this is how you are going to run a good business," he said. "It's a big change this year. You go from 0 to 60 and I have to deal with it."
Kristin Cavallari is overwhelmed by balance work, children, and her marriage:
"A lot has just happened, you know? What am I supposed to do, just not get involved in everything we're going through," the reality show star told the former Chicago Bears quarterback in Season 3. "I think that if James was a little uncommon, I would be fine. But I am working on a cookbook, I'm going to Los Angeles to do these great red carpet shows, I did another show in the middle of this show that I was presenting only me ".
"The way the company is going, you know, a track record like this … you have to do something. Because it's going to take more time," Cutler replied. "Have you thought about selling it at any time?"
Kristin contemplated taking a "step back,quot; from her company. However, he finally made the decision to continue expanding it.
Kristin Cavallari on Not having a "perfect,quot; marriage:
"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," he explained during an episode of the reality show. "But really, they aren't. And that's bullshit. It's bullshit. However, that's what happens with marriage … they are ups and downs."
"But in two months we could be here again … that's how we've always been, our entire relationship. It is what it is," he continued. "There is no perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems. I've always been very vocal about it."
He added: "We have to work in our relationship, so hearing him say that we are perfect is silly for me. We definitely have problems."
On the decision to divorce earlier:
In addition to the fact that Kristin has sincerely discussed her marriage problems, a source told E! The new divorce has been something they have considered in the past.
"They have raised the idea of divorce several times in recent years and ultimately decided that they are both unhappy," the source recently shared. "They've been trying to figure it out for years. The kids definitely kept them together sometimes."
He added: "They have really tried to make it work for years, but they are on different pages about lifestyles and they discussed a lot."
To see Kristin and Jay be honest and honest about their relationship in Very cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes, here.
