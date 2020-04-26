Alaska Agency Approves $ 7.5 Million Loan to Purchase Gas Company – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An offer to buy a struggling Alaska gas producer was backed by a state agency that approved a $ 7.5 million loan for the purchase.

The board of directors of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority voted to approve the loan to Hex LLC to buy Furie Operating Alaska LLC, the Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday.

Approval earlier this month is expected to provide the means to complete a $ 15 million bid made in a bankruptcy auction in December for Furie, a Texas-based natural gas producer operating the Light Unit Project of Cook Inlet kitchen.

Hex was formed by John Hendrix, who served as general manager of Apache Corp. operations at Cook Inlet before becoming Alaska Governor Bill Walker's former independent oil and gas policy adviser in 2016.

Hendrix and others involved in the case declined to discuss the details of the ongoing procedures, but Hendrix told authority leaders that he hopes to increase intra-state employment within Furie.

A memorandum describing the $ 7.5 million loan said the Hex purchase would initially provide 15 new jobs for residents of the Kenai Peninsula and support another 300 indirect jobs.

A royalty claim filed by three minority owners on the state leases Furie operates alleges that they are owed an estimated $ 50.7 million, preventing Hex from obtaining financing for the sale.

Furie's attorneys and his main lenders said in separate court documents that Hex did not negotiate in good faith, a charge Hex's attorney, David Bundy, questioned.

Hendrix told the development and export authority board on April 15 that he recently signed an agreement to acquire Furie and that his company is moving forward towards the June 30 closing date.