After Life review season 2: Ricky Gervais can do much better than this bafflingly popular mess

What does Ricky Gervais want? He has a reputation beyond argument and more money than the God with whom he does his best to point out that he does not believe. It has nothing to prove to anyone, let alone sarcastic criticism still hung over the work it did nearly 20 years ago. make.

None of which stops After life (Netflix), back for a second series, from being a baffling thing. Gervais plays Tony, a recently deceased local journalist. During the day, he makes the moves at work, criticizes his colleagues, including Kath (Diane Morgan) and Lenny (Tony Way), and rolls his eyes at his interviewees, punishing the world for letting his wife die. At night, he drinks too much and watches the videos his wife made while lying in the hospital, in which he urges him to learn to live again and remember to feed the dog.

For some, After life it is a comedy with a heart, a poignant exploration of pain, depression and the redeeming power of friendship. Death is easy, is the message. Living is difficult. Judging by his generous IMDb scores and legions of defenders below the line, many viewers love him and rank him among Gervais' best work.





You are welcome. As much as I try, all I see is a series that is constantly looking for easy solutions. For starters, it is destined to settle in Tambury, a rural town, but many of the outdoors are openly north of London. In the first episode of the new series, Tony walks the dog and watches from a bench on a hill, which is clearly a view of Hampstead Heath. Shortcuts are fine, but that's one of the most famous parks in the world. It's like Americans showing cricket in the town of Central Park. Tony's house is also absurdly nice, unless local newspaper salaries have changed since I worked for one. I'm sure Greta Thunberg would approve of the filming locations within walking distance of Gervais' house, but it doesn't inspire confidence in the effort of the rest of the production.

The script has a habit of swearing where a joke should be. In the first episode, Tony and Lenny are sent to visit a woman in the town who has just turned 100 and received her telegram from Brenda. Tony asks her the usual questions about how she feels, what advice would she give him. Instead, he complains about how everyone else in his care home sucks. It can be fun if it were surprising, but these kinds of things happen all the time.

There are flashes of comedy. I enjoyed the scene where the postman, Pat (Joe Wilkinson), asked if he could use Tony's bathroom and then showered, and an extensive riff on what would have happened if Daphne (Roisin Conaty) had seen Tony naked at through your window. They have all the characteristic movements of Gervais: the intonation, the dulling, the reduction of the daily incidents to the absurd, the unreasonable interlocutors. You can still do it, whenever you want. He just chooses not to, like Michael Jordan trying to play baseball. No one will convince you otherwise. Gervais has said he will do a third series "if fans demand it." I hope they do. That is what happens with the later lives. Good or bad, they go on forever.