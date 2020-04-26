Adele seems to have given an update on the next album and fans are confused

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has affected numerous industries, including music.

Until now, various artists have announced that their next projects would be delayed due to the current health situation, such as Lady Gaga, Sam Smith and Alanis Morissette.

It seems that Adele fans are now worried that her next album will also be postponed, and a recent Instagram comment from the "Rolling in the Deep,quot; artist didn't do much to allay their concerns.

Apparently, the 31-year-old singer was among the viewers of Babyface and Teddy Riley's Instagram Live conversation on Saturday, when the comment section had some technical issues.

As a result, the celebrity expressed frustration with the comment: "Come on, and it's 2020: we are not destined to get what we want."

After the release, Adele's words were interpreted by many as a sign that her next album would not be released this year, but could be delayed until 2021.

However, those passionate about Adele's music had something positive to think about when OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder claimed the singer's voice better than ever.

Tedder and Adele are working together on their next project as they did in the past for some of the singer's most iconic songs, such as "Rumor Has It,quot; and "Turning Tables."

During his career, Tedder has collaborated with numerous musicians for his hit songs, such as "Bleeding Love,quot; for Leona Lewis or "Battlefield,quot; for Jordan Sparks.

OneRepublic recently announced that their upcoming album, Human, would also be delayed for the time being due to the COVID-19 crisis. Adele is also in the midst of a divorce.

And she's doing her best to keep the details of her $ 171 million divorce from Simon Konecki private.

A source explained: “Hollywood divorces can go on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don't want that. Both are committed to keeping details as private as possible for the good of your child. They are trying to solve their problems. "

The source went on to say, "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell she's ready to share with her fans."

Supporters know Adele will deliver the products.



