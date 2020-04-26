Adam Sandler makes SNL cameo in Pete Davidson Quarantine's new music video 'Stuck In The House'

The cast of Saturday night live came back for a second Saturday Night Live at Home episode this weekend, and one segment featured a Pete Davidson music video titled Trapped in the house. After Davidson sang about how he's tired of being home with his mother, SNL alumnus Adam Sandler made an appearance to discuss his cabin fever after more than a month of self-isolation with his wife and two daughters.

The song began with Davidson sharing his experience of self-isolation with his mother at his Staten Island home.

"Trapped with my family, I can't go out / For like two months, I've been on my couch," sings Davidson. "I'm running out of things to talk about / It's quarantine in my house / I'm going crazy, crazy and crazy."

The 26-year-old also talked about how he has nothing left to binge eat after finishing. Ozark how there is nothing left to talk about with his family, and he says that the hand sanitizer is now his best friend and he uses it so much that he is clapping his hands.

Then the song moves to Sandler's house, where Happy gilmore star sings about wearing underwear as a mask and using "both sides of the toilet paper."

"The wife tried to kiss me / I denied her / I miss the NBA and I miss Rob Schneider," Sandler sings, as Schneider appears in his window and says, "You can do it!"

Sandler also mentions social distancing practices with contactless delivery, and ends his verse saying he's "so fucking bored I'm making songs with Pete."

In addition to the two comedians, Davidson's mother appears in the video as she talks about sitting on her couch for two months. And Sandler's wife Jackie and their two daughters, Sadie, 13, and Sunny Madeline, 11, also make cameos. At one point, Adam and Jackie have hilarious fun in front of Sunny, who covers her face with her underwear.

OMFG is losing his mind right now Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson Quarantine Rap just made my LIFE. It's a hit and Sandler can spit #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/82vyhVWJnu – Crangy (@MeBeanMe) April 26, 2020

At the end of the video, Adam, Jackie, Sadie, and Sunny thank healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic by lifting two signs that the girls made. "Thank you, first responders. We love you ”, read the signs.

the Saturday Night Live at Home The episode also featured a special appearance by Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci and musical guest Miley Cyrus.



