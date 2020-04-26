Adam Rodriguez on Showtime series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,quot;: "There are some really important issues that people should pay attention to,quot; – Up News Info

Sunday April 26 is a great night on Showtime.

The network premieres its new series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,quot;, starring Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto and Adam Rodriguez. The program takes place in Los Angeles during the 1930s and focuses on the social and political tension of the time, the emergence of radio evangelization, and the powerful forces trying to separate a Mexican American family.

While Rodríguez has been on hit shows like "CSI: Miami,quot; and "Criminal Minds," this series spoke to him deeply and he is excited for people to see the fascinating world that Showtime has built.

"This is the most incredible production I've ever worked on," Rodriguez said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. "Set design, cinematography, costumes, props, the material itself and what is being said through the writing and the cast. There are some important issues that people should really pay attention to now more than ever. I am really excited that people have a chance to see this show and I hope they fall in love with it. "

Rodríguez says this program is a great example of how some things stay the same even when so many things have changed over the years in our society.

"What continues to fascinate me is that, as a species, we don't seem to learn fast," said Rodríguez. "This show takes place in 1938 and here we are 92 years later and we are dealing with the same challenges without having made much progress in almost 100 years." We are dealing with committed people who we think are worth less than we are and we can think of every reason to decide why they are worth less. They have a different socioeconomic class, different skin color, different ethnicity, whatever. We do that as human beings and it makes it easy to really dehumanize people and get them out of the way for whatever we think is the great cause. ”

"Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels,quot; opens on Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST / PST on Showtime. Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.