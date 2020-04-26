Home Local News About 350 gallons of oil spill into the NH river

By
Matilda Coleman
AP

April 26, 2020 | 11:30 AM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) – About 350 gallons of heating fuel have seeped into the Connecticut River from a New Hampshire facility, authorities say.

The Hannover Fire Department was dispatched to the US Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory. USA At approximately 4 p.m. The Saturday afterward, a security officer discovered a leak, according to a statement from the fire department.

The leak was determined to come from a newly installed boiler in the main laboratory. The boiler and leak were quickly isolated and shut down.

But some oil went to the floor drain and the river.

The spill was contained with 550 feet (168 meters) of a rigid barrier across the river. The boom will be in place for a couple of days as Clean Harbors clean up the spill.

Boat traffic cannot pass until the arm is removed.

