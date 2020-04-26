A Too Hot to Handle fan discovered what the Kori Sampson Roman Numeral Tattoo means

Too hot to handle Contestant Kori Sampson has sparked Internet ire over a questionable choice of tattoos and was rumored to be a teenage rapper.

24-year-old model and personal trainer joined Netflix reality series Too hot to handle in episode six, which lasts until the end.

And an eagle-eyed spectator couldn't help but notice his Roman numeral tattoo on his chest, which apparently refers to a sexual position.





The i PaperLuke Bailey deciphered the tattootweeting: "This guy too hot to handle has a 6.9.69 tattoo on his chest in Roman numerals."

A Twitter user responded to Bailey's tweet saying, "[Sampson] … I went to my school. He went through a phase where he thought he was a 14-year-old Plymothian grime artist named KOZ MC. Other than that, he was kind enough.

Despite Sampson's obscene tattoo, the contestants on the show were, in fact, penalized for having sex with each other, and Too hot to handle He even kept contestants from masturbating by placing "hidden cameras" in showers and toilets, one of his stars said.

"The first thing was that there were cameras everywhere," said contestant Bryce Hirschberg. Hollywood raw podcast “Even in the bathrooms, but it was only CCTV, so it was not for broadcasting, those in the bathrooms. So, it was just to make sure you weren't doing that. They are not recording, but they are watching, essentially. It's very awkward, man. I was holding it a lot, brother!

Too hot to handle has proven to be a hit for Netflix, and bookmakers speculate that it will be bigger than Love island.