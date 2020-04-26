A "Riverdale,quot; star won the first episode of "RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,quot;

"We are not in Riverdale more, baby!
In case you didn't know, a new Endurance race spin-off premiered on Friday night called RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Yes, it is similar to Drag U. No, it's not that messy, I promise!
The first episode featured some familiar faces: Jordan Connor, who Riverdale fans recognize as Sweet Pea; Jermaine Fowler's Sorry to bother you and Crash; and YoungerNico Tortorella, who uses them / them pronouns and was the only contestant in the episode who had previous dragging experience.
They were all absolutely amazing in drag, though in part because they had iconic drag mentors Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, and Monét X Change.
But we really need to talk about Jordan's transformation, also known as Sweet Pea, at Babykins La Roux because it was incredible.
Jordan was not afraid to drop Babykins during the first mini challenge, he absolutely killed him while syncing his lips with RuPaul's "Jealous of my boogie,quot;.
Bob the Drag Queen was so impressed!
Babykins definitely made an impression on RuPaul, because Jordan ended up winning the mini challenge!
After winning the challenge, Jordan had to choose a mentor and left with Trixie Mattel. She is one of my favorite queens, so this was already a great match.
Celebrities were told they had to prepare for Snatch Game, which is no easy feat, even for professional actors! Jordan decided to go with Chrissy Teigen, but was a little concerned.
But Babykins had nothing to worry about! Trixie made her look absolutely beautiful.
Babykins was also really feeling it.
Babykins even nailed Chrissy's meme-shrunken face.
She was also fun as hell! Here's "Chrissy,quot; promoting his cock, I mean, cookbook.
Then it was time for Babykins to hit the runway, wearing the RuPaul-inspired outfit of his choice: Ru's Bob Mackie look from the 1995 Vh1 Fashion and Music Awards.
Michelle's review of the look of the Babykins track says it all.
Babykins really embraced his personality.
Then it was time for all the newly minted drag queens to lip sync for their charity with Madonna's "Express Yourself,quot;. Babykins gave it all!
Babykins seems to have seen many Endurance race end because she made a big reveal!
Ru was very impressed, crowning Babykins as the winner!
He absolutely deserved it! That transformation into Babykins was no easy feat, but Jordan clearly had a lot of fun! maybe All the stars it's in your future!
TV and cinema
