"A perfect storm,quot; in Brazil as problems multiply for Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was struggling to govern effectively long before the explosive resignation speech by his star cabinet minister, who basically branded his future boss as a criminal.
Bolsonaro became president without a political party in November, after fighting with the leaders of the Social Liberal Party, which had backed his presidential candidacy.
Several political allies, including two of Bolsonaro's sons, are under investigation in a series of criminal and legislative investigations. They include suspicious money laundering schemes and defamatory disinformation campaigns launched online.
In recent weeks, Mr. Bolsonaro has been surprisingly The derogatory response to the coronavirus pandemic, which he called a "miserable cold,quot; that cannot be allowed to accelerate economic growth, generated calls for recall at home and bewilderment abroad.
Given those challenges, which have left Bolsonaro deeply isolated, Justice Minister Sergio Moro's dramatic departure on Friday was seen by critics and supporters of the president as a potentially destructive blow to his control of power as he entered his second year in office. begins. in the midst of a public health crisis and recession.
Known for his boasting and boasting, Bolsonaro may be betting that lawmakers won't dare accuse him and subject Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, to another political spectacle like the one that brought down a predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, four years ago. years.
It is unclear what recent developments will mean for his support base, which includes evangelical Christians and a stable group of military leaders he appointed to top jobs.
Moro, a former federal judge who became the most iconic figure in an anti-corruption crusade that has generated hope in Latin America in recent years, resigned in protest after Bolsonaro fired federal police chief Maurício Valeixo.
In an extraordinary televised speech delivered Friday morning from the Ministry of Justice in Brasilia, the capital, Moro said Bolsonaro intended to appoint a new police chief who would carry out his political orders by keeping him abreast of investigations and compiling intelligence files at the request of the president
Bolsonaro intends to name Alexandre Ramagem, the current head of Brazil's intelligence agency, as the new police chief, according to Brazilian press reports. Mr. Ramagem was Mr. Bolsonaro's chief of security during his presidential campaign.
"All this wears out the government at a time when all energies should focus on fighting the virus and propping up the economy, which is mired in crisis due to rising unemployment, misery and hunger," said Senator Sergio Olimpio Gomes, who until It has recently been among Bolsonaro's main allies in Congress, he said Friday night. "What happened yesterday was a perfect storm."
"The president is digging his own grave," said former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who ruled from 1995 to 2002, he wrote in a message on Twitter. "Resign before being removed. Save us, in addition to the coronavirus, from a long process of impeachment.
Gilmar Mendes, a Supreme Court judge, said Saturday that it was difficult to predict how damaging the investigations will be to Bolsonaro.
"Until recently, I had a feeling that the political class had no interest in talking about the removal," he said. "Now this is being discussed again more frequently."
Mr. Bolsonaro seemed to understand the political danger he faced when he delivered a long and challenging speech on Friday night in which he called Mr. Moro a liar and an opportunist.
"The government endures," Bolsonaro said towards the end, flanked by his remaining ministers.
The pandemic has changed the government's economic policies, which sought to promote growth through austerity initiatives, privatizations, and free-market reforms to attract foreign investment.
"That ultra-free market conversation has directly confronted the needs imposed by the pandemic," said Laura Carvalho, an economist in São Paulo, noting that the government was forced to violate its own spending limits and create new welfare programs. .
Given how slow and hesitant Brazil's economy had recovered from the recession that started in 2015, the long-term outlook is bleak, he said. "There is no reason to expect the recovery to be rapid," he said.
Mr. Moro's departure now pits Mr. Bolsonaro against a powerful political rival who has long been assumed to harbor his own presidential ambitions.
José Augusto Rosa, a congressional leader who heads a conservative pro-weapon faction colloquially called the "bullet caucus," called Mr. Moro's departure a self-inflicted wound for a president struggling to manage the response to the pandemic and the The resulting economic contraction, which economists predict will be around five percent this year.
"Moro was a pillar of stability at the base of the government, representing the fight against corruption and organized crime," said Rosa, whose faction has widely supported Bolsonaro. "This is a great blow."
A spokeswoman for Vem Pra Rua, an influential anti-corruption movement, said Moro's resignation would erode Bolsonaro's base of support. The movement led massive demonstrations that helped weaken the leftist party that Mr. Bolsonaro defeated in his presidential bid.
"It was an ugly betrayal," said Adelaide de Oliveira, a spokeswoman for the group, referring to Bolsonaro's alienation of Mr. Moro. “All of Brazil took to the streets and we fought for many years to empower someone who really wanted to eliminate corruption in the country. Unfortunately, the dream ended today. "
While several Latin American leaders have seen a rebound in public opinion by imposing strict quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Bolsonaro's popularity has waned amid what critics call a blatant response. The president's opposition to social distancing measures led him to fire his popular health minister last week and engage in fights with some of the country's most powerful governors.
Acácio Machado, a 70-year-old retiree in Rio de Janeiro who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018, said he has regretted his choice in recent months.
"I voted hoping there would be a change, but they cheated on me," he said, adding that many friends who voted for Mr. Bolsonaro had also come to regret his decision. "If I had had a crystal ball at the time, it would have spoiled my ballot."
Ernesto Londoño and Manuela Andreoni reported from Rio de Janeiro and Letícia Casado reported from Brasilia.
