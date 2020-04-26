A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

As a heavy spring snowstorm covered the state on Thursday, April 16, journalists from news organizations across Colorado set out to count a day in the lives of state residents during this extraordinary time.

This day happened to be the deadliest day to date in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,500 people died. The Colorado state health department reported 17 more deaths, and that the death toll had reached 374, a figure that would later skyrocket to more than 500 as more reports of COVID-19 victims emerged. Read the collaborative effort here.

As of Saturday, the latest coronavirus case count was 672 confirmed deaths with more than 13,000 COVID-19 positive cases and 834 people currently hospitalized.

We also look forward to hearing from you. Tell us what the coronavirus outbreak is like and submit your story here.

Here are the updates for April 24.

The numbers

What is new today

Coronavirus fears patients will delay care of other ailments, hospitals report

Colorado Democrats "cautiously optimistic,quot; about "safer at home,quot;, despite concerns over deployment

Colorado nonprofit lenders lack funds to help borrowers who are overlooked in the first round of PPP

Colorado coronavirus death count falls slightly as state removes duplicates from database

