9-year-old transplant patient receives surprise parade at Flower Mound home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FONDO DE FLORES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nine years ago, six-month-old Jackson had a life-saving stem cell transplant at Children & # 39; s Health.

Every year since then, Jackson, his family and friends have celebrated his "birthday,quot; on the anniversary of his transplant.

However, this year is different.

Jackson was devastated because he was unable to celebrate normally due to new restrictions on social distancing. But on Sunday he received the surprise of his life at his Flower Mound home.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Members of the Children & # 39; s Health team, along with Jackson's friends, neighbors and classmates, surprised him with a caravan to make sure his birthday was more special than ever.

Businesses across North Texas like Chuck E. Cheese, Main Event, OrangeTheory Fitness and Society One joined hands and some even giveaways left at the end of their driveway.