79 LAPD employees tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As of Sunday, a total of 79 employees of the Los Angeles Police Department tested positive for coronavirus, according to authorities.

Thirty-three people have recovered and have returned to service.

An employee is still hospitalized and those who remain isolated in their home.

Within the Los Angeles Fire Department, 22 employees have tested positive for the virus and 14 have recovered and returned to work.

The rest of the employees are recovering at home in self-isolation.

No LAFD employee has been hospitalized.

