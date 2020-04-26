79 LAPD employees tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News 79 LAPD employees tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los...

79 LAPD employees tested positive for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As of Sunday, a total of 79 employees of the Los Angeles Police Department tested positive for coronavirus, according to authorities.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Los Angeles Police Department Detective Michael Chang, who had been in a critical condition with the new coronavirus, is applauded when he leaves after being released from Providence St. John & # Health Center 39; s on April 17, 2020 in Santa Monica. California Chang was infected with COVID-19 in March. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Thirty-three people have recovered and have returned to service.

An employee is still hospitalized and those who remain isolated in their home.

Within the Los Angeles Fire Department, 22 employees have tested positive for the virus and 14 have recovered and returned to work.

The rest of the employees are recovering at home in self-isolation.

No LAFD employee has been hospitalized.

