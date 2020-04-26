55-year-old man killed in East Oakland Hit – & – Run identified – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – On Friday night, the Alameda County coroner's bureau identified a man who was beaten and killed by a hit driver in Oakland as Ricky Vigil of Oakland, 55.

Police said Vigil was crossing the street at an unmarked crosswalk in the 2600 block of 35th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Last Saturday when he was hit by a Mercedes R-class multipurpose vehicle that was driving north on 35th Avenue.

Paramedics took Vigil to a local hospital, but he died there shortly thereafter, according to police.

The driver fled the scene and Oakland police have not provided descriptions of the driver or vehicle.

