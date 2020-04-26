50 Cent's Beautiful Girlfriend Reveals Coronavirus' Sexy New Home Workout!

Entertainment magnate Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is currently in quarantine with his girlfriend Jamira Haines, a 26-year-old model / law student, at her New Jersey mansion, MTO News reported.

And while 50 Cent is working on business in her home office, Jamira spends most of her time in the 50's gym.

But 50 doesn't have an old gym. Your gym is heavily stocked – it has more equipment than most commercial gyms.

Jamira has decided to share her training routines with her fans and followers on Instagram. It is clear that she works hard for that incredible body to go to hers.

Here she is doing her thing at home:

During his career, 50 Cent has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and four BET Awards.

He has pursued an acting career, appearing in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39; (2005), the Iraq war film Home of the Brave (2006), and Righteous Kill (2008). 50 Cent was ranked as the sixth best artist of the 2000s and the third best rapper (behind Eminem and Nelly) by Billboard.

Rolling Stone considers Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39; and "In da Club,quot; to be on their lists of "100 Best Albums of the 2000s,quot; and "100 Best Songs of the 2000s,quot; at No. 37 and 13 respectively

He is also the creator and executive producer of the best cable show for 2019, Power.