50 Cent's Beautiful Girlfriend Reveals Coronavirus' Sexy New Home Workout!

Entertainment magnate Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is currently in quarantine with his girlfriend Jamira Haines, a 26-year-old model / law student, at her New Jersey mansion, MTO News reported.

And while 50 Cent is working on business in her home office, Jamira spends most of her time in the 50's gym.

But 50 doesn't have an old gym. Your gym is heavily stocked – it has more equipment than most commercial gyms.

