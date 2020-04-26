4 things you need to know about the new Patriots quarterback, J & # 39; Mar Smith

The Patriots surprised many by not taking a quarterback in the NFL 2020 Draft, but they reportedly improved depth in position by signing J’Mar Smith of Louisiana Tech and Brian Lewerke of Michigan State as undrafted free agents.

Smith and Lewerke will join sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham and officer Brian Hoyer.

Here are four things you should know blacksmith, a prominent 6-foot-1, 218-pound college student who pitches with his right hand.

BLESSED and THANKS for the opportunity !! MOTIVATED AND HUMBLE! Let's get it !!! @patriotas – JMar C. Smith (@ JMarSmith8) April 26, 2020

Her father, Kenny, was a member of the Patriots.

Kenny Smith never played in a game for the Patriots, but he was a member of the team in the 2000s as a defensive lineman.

Fun fact: New Patriots UDFA QB J & # 39; Mar Smith is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Kenny Smith, who was with the Patriots (but did not play) during part of 2007 and all of 2008 pic.twitter.com/Apc7KoOcW3 – Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 26, 2020

He appeared in 36 games throughout his NFL career, recording 71 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks.

The San Diego Padres selected Smith in 2015.

Smith was also a baseball star in his childhood. The San Diego Padres selected him in round 24 of the 2015 MLB Draft, but he chose not to drop out of high school.

Perfect Game describes him as a "very high ceiling player,quot; with a "big power bat," and was rated the No. 2 overall prospect in Mississippi. He worked on the Louisiana Tech baseball team as a red-shirt freshman in 2017 while playing soccer.

He appeared in eight games that season, recording one hit and scoring three runs.

He constantly improved throughout his college soccer career.

Despite his ability as a baseball player, soccer became Smith's only area of ​​specialization as his college career progressed.

As a red-shirt freshman, he played in seven games, representing two touchdowns in the air and two on the ground.

The following year, Smith became the clear starter, throwing 16 TD passes compared to five interceptions. As a red jersey junior, he accumulated 3,160 yards, and as a red jersey senior threw 18 touchdown passes.

The Bulldogs finished 9-5 in 2016, 7-6 in 2017, 8-5 in 2018, and 10-3 in 2019 (including 10-1 early on), winning a bowl game the four years he was there. He was named the US Conference Offensive Player of the Year. USA Last season.

He was suspended for two games in his senior year.

In what was otherwise a pink senior year, Smith missed Louisiana Tech's last two regular-season games after he was suspended for a reason that has not been made public.

The Bulldogs had a chance to take advantage of a New Year's Six Bowl Game, but the end of their season worsened when Smith was sidelined. He said that his teammates, and others around him, were hurt by his decisions, and that he "felt the worst,quot; of all.

"I made a mistake at the end of the year, and I've grown from that. I've learned from that," Smith said at the time. "My circle has gotten smaller by trying to trust the people who have been there for me all along."