4 things you need to know about rookie Patriots quarterback Brian Lewerke

Unrecruited free agent Brian Lewerke reportedly being in the mix for the Patriots at quarterback, joining Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and J’Mar Smith.

Grateful to have a chance with him @Patriots! Let's go to work – Brian Lewerke (@ brianlewerke14) April 26, 2020

Lewerke, a two-time Michigan state captain, is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 213 pounds, with 10 5/8 inch hands. The consensus is that his strengths are running the ball and throwing it deeply, while he will likely have to improve the precision of his arm to become an NFL quarterback.

Here are four things you should know about Lewerke:

Excited by the state of Michigan QB @ brianlewerke14 agree a contract with the @Patriots – Mike McCartney (@ MikeMcCartney7) April 26, 2020

He has multiple traits in common with Brian Hoyer.

In addition to having the same name, Lewerke and Brian Hoyer are undrafted quarterbacks outside of the state of Michigan. They are also the same height and almost the same weight.

Hoyer has appeared in 69 career games since 2009, starting 38 and creating a role for himself as a backup.

Time will tell if Lewerke's career arc follows a similar path, but it is clear that he will have a mentor immediately when he arrives in New England.

He broke an impressive record in the state of Michigan.

Lewerke is the only player in Spartan history to throw for over 8,000 yards and also run for 1,000 more, finishing with 8,293 and 1,255, respectively.

He threw for a whopping 3,079 yards in his senior year, however, he threw 17 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions.

In his second year, he racked up 20 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions.

He played through a sore shoulder.

After a breakup in 2017, in which he led Michigan State to a 10-3 record, Lewerke injured his shoulder in an upset win over Penn State in 2018.

It was ineffective in the second half of the year, according to MLive. Lewerke said the injury did not require surgery, and he rested his shoulder in the offseason before a senior year.

He worked on his game with Sage Rosenfels.

Rosenfels, who played as a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, and New York Giants, called Lewerke a "promising prospect."

He trained with Lewerke in early January and said he is a "great athlete,quot; with a "great arm,quot;.

"We have made some small changes to his movement and fall," Rosenfels wrote on Twitter.