& # 39; Time Will Tell & # 39 ;: How the NFL experts reacted to the Patriots 2020 draft class

The 2020 NFL Draft came and went, leaving the start of in-person practice off-season, postponed due to COVID-19, as the next thing to look forward to on the soccer schedule.

Over the weekend, the Patriots recruited 10 players, in the form of safety, two edge defenders, two tight ends, a kicker, a guard, an offensive tackle, a linebacker and a center. This is what NFL experts had to say about how the new additions to New England will adapt to the needs of a Patriots team without Tom Brady.

Draft class grade

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B

“Bill Belichick and his dog understood the team's needs on the edge, in high school, and in the tight end. Not everyone agreed with the value of the selected tight ends, but their versatility and athleticism can finally shine. ”

Nate Davis, USA Today: B

"It's been a while since they produced a collective slam dunk and they've been especially awful in Round 2 for almost a decade. That said … Bill Belichick's first post-Brady group felt solid."

Mark Maske, The Washington Post: B-

"It was all very much like Belichick, but this approach puts tremendous confidence in second-year QB Jarrett Stidham."

Luke Easterling, Wire Project: C +

"Things started well for the Patriots after they came out of the first round, but they faded into the home stretch."

Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post: C +

"Strange. No quarterback is even stranger."

Hayden Winks, Rotoworld: C

"New England had a ton of draft picks going into the draft and predictably moved across the board (5 exchanges), but the guys selected by Bill Belichick have very questionable profiles."

Jake Rill, Bleacher Report: C

Looking closer

Kyle Dugger, S

Chris Trapasso, Up News Info Sports: A

Ian Higgins, NFLMocks.com: B

"(Devin) McCourty is a quality hedge security and (Patrick) Chung is a gritty box security, but Dugger is a player who can play any role and excel with his playing ability."

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated: C

"This is a head scratch for the simple reason that the Patriots entered this draft with four quality assurances already … he doesn't feel the need, but there is no question that he fits the scheme."

Josh Uche. —AP Photo / Paul Sancya

Josh Uche, OLB

Trapasso: A

Higgins: B

"Both Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins did their best job in the New England defensive system with unique outside linebackers, and Uche is ready to play on day one."

Benoit: C +

"New England has a solid seven front given the context of its scheme, but could bear to have more athleticism on the edges."

Anfernee Jennings, LB

Higgins: A

"Like Josh Uche, Jennings is a versatile outside linebacker who will be able to operate to the limit in New England hybrid defense."

Benoit: B

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"You can afford to choose depth when you have more than a dozen selections. This particular choice is an excellent fit scheme. "

Trapasso: C +

Devin Asiasi. —AP / Michael Conroy

Devin Asiasi, TE

Benoit: B +

"Although he is not the ideal length, Asiasi intrigues as a road racer, particularly because of the seams and in the game action."

Higgins: B

"Even without the elite size for the job, Asiasi plays big and can do some of the same things that any tight end elite does."

Trapasso: B

Dalton Keene, TE

Benoit: B

Trapasso: C +

Higgins: D

"I understand the idea here, but why would the New England Patriots take consecutive tight ends and not make either Albert Okwuegbunam or Adam Trautman?"

Justin Rohrwasser, PK

Higgins: B +

"Even if he is overshadowed by kickers from the bigger schools, he has the statistics and situational performance to justify being the first special team off the board."

Trapasso: F

Michael Onwenu, G

Trapasso: B +

Higgins: C

"New England has run rumors about guard exchange Joe Thuney due to limit restrictions, and Onwenu could be a good replacement to play a specific role and doesn't cost much in terms of limit space or recruiting capital."

Justin Herron —Michael Conroy / AP Photo

Justin Herron, OT

Trapasso: C +

Higgins: C

"With a future need to tackle, Belichick has put in place a succession plan for Patriot Marcus Cannon."

Cassh Maluia, LB

Higgins: B

"Maluia doesn't have the same physical frame or gifts as her new teammates, but she can play the role of sub linebacker and produce coverage."

Trapasso: D

Dustin Woodard, C

Higgins: C

"If Woodard manages to impress the coaching staff throughout his rookie season, Belichick and company will eliminate (David) Andrews (in 2021) and play the seventh-round draft pick with a cheap contract that fits their system. "

Trapasso: C-