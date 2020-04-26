& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; brings back Doug Collins' brilliant TV roast

Doug Collins coached the Bulls in the late 1980s when Michael Jordan rose to stardom and the franchise established itself as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

"The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary series on Jordan's career, recounted Collins' tenure in episodes three and four on Sunday.

While there were many positive moments about him shown at the time, including his famous phrase "Take the ball to Michael and get everyone out of the way," there was also a memorable burn.

After being kicked out in favor of Phil Jackson after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, Collins used a television broadcast zinger that was played in "The Last Dance,quot; to start the scene on his departure.

"If you're preparing for work right now, then you're probably not Doug Collins," said the morning presenter.

Collins went 137-109 while in charge of the Bulls. He was only 35 years old when he took over the organization.

Despite improving the team under his supervision, Collins was unable to push Chicago to the NBA Finals, where Jackson would be victorious six times with the Bulls.