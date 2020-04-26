23 hours to kill: Jerry Seinfeld unleashes his internal James Bond in the new Netflix special trailer

A trailer with the James Bond theme has been released for Jerry Seinfeld's new Netflix comedy special.

The comedian can be seen in the video channeling his inner spy, who apparently found himself in dire straits, chained to a table inside a New York City den and about to be split in half by a threatening laser. .

A villain, who refers to Seinfeld as "Mr. S", threatens to remove him as such: "The number of people in his curious profession is quite small.

"Still, I doubt they will miss you."

Both characters are later revealed to be in the locker room of a comedy club when an employee walks in to warn Seinfeld that he needs to be on stage in five minutes.

The clip then cuts to an excerpt from Seinfeld's upcoming special, titled 23 hours to kill, in which he mocks the bathrooms.

Then he and his new supervillain acolyte are seen sharing a plate of potato chips while having an informal discussion.

Seinfeld shared the clip on Twitter with the note: "Now that even supervillains want special offers, only secret agent comedians can stop them!"

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill It will air on May 5 on Netflix.