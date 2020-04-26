2020 Fantasy Football Rookies Ranking: D & # 39; Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor Top 25

Which rookies will help your fantasy football team right away?

The 2020 NFL Draft was filled with talent from the university ranks, and several of those rookies will have a chance to contribute to fantasy football teams right away. Sporting News breaks down the top 25 fantasy football rookies in the standard reworking leagues for 2020.

It's about who gets a chance to play early:

MORE: Cowboys, Packers Score Best and Worst Draft Classes

2020 25 best fantasy newbies

1. D & # 39; Andre Swift, RB, Detroit

Swift will probably start on a committee with Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough, but Matt Patricia will end up trusting the Georgia runner and using him in a role similar to what Bill Belichick does with Sony Michel. Swift may be inconsistent from week to week earlier in the season, but there's a good chance he'll lead all rookies in rushing yards in 2020.

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis

Marlon Mack returns as a 1,000-yard runner, but there is a chance that the Wisconsin star will work at least in a timeshare behind an offensive line that can be dominant when healthy. Taylor had consecutive 2,000-yard seasons in college and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

3. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City

There is a risk of overdoing it here, given that Edwards-Helaire was carefully selected by Patrick Mahomes II and fantasy owners could wait too early. But Andy Reid loves runners who can catch the ball. Edwards-Helaire had 55 receptions last season for the Tigers. It will fit well in the PPR leagues in the Chiefs' offense.

4. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore

Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson ran for 1,000 yards in Baltimore last season, and Dobbins is a workhorse who had 301 carries last season for the Buckeyes. He should be able to play a role in an explosive Ravens offense, and that could make him a flexible option earlier in the season.

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

The Bengals have their quarterback, and he can produce on Zac Taylor's offense with a supporting cast that includes A.J. Green, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd. Burrow will have a hard time growing behind the offensive line, but the potential exists for a rookie season similar to Baker Mayfield's in Cleveland in 2018. Burrow should be an immediate play in two-quarterback leagues.

PLUS:

6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver

Jeudy is the most complete receiver in this draft, and his polished road course will make him another legitimate option for Drew Lock in the Broncos' passing game. He should also have enough opportunities with Courtland Sutton on the receiving end, making him the best bet among rookies to get 1,000 yards next year.

7. Cam Akers, RB, L.A. Rams

The former five-star recruit could turn into a draft-day robbery on Sean McVay's offense. Despite all the inconsistencies of the state of Florida in the past three seasons, Akers still averaged 4.9 yards per carry for his career. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns in 2019. That's where his value could be early.

8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas

Lamb enters a great situation as a slot receiver in an offensive that already has Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Lamb should see favorable coverage as a result, and will become a WR3 with Dak Prescott. As a result, lamb should be a constant producer from week to week.

9. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas

Ruggs ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard rush in the NFL Combine, and the Raiders were shocked to make him the No. 1 receiver in the draft. Ruggs, however, will have to become a more consistent road racer at the next level. It will have a couple of monster games due to that home run potential, but it will be a WR4 to start with.

10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota

Jefferson had an exceptional season in the LSU slot in 2019, and he meets the Vikings' need with the loss of Stefon Diggs. Jefferson should get enough Kirk Cousins ​​goals to be a WR4, with the potential to work in a starting role every week for the fantasy playoffs.

MORE: The Top Eight Final Robberies in the 2020 NFL Draft

11. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco

Deebo Samuel took a role in the 49ers' offense with 802 receiving yards; The potential for Aiyuk to have a similar season is there. He averaged 18.3 yards per catch with eight touchdowns with the Sun Devils in 2019, and he should be ready for the NFL after learning from Herm Edwards.

12. Zach Moss, RB, Buffalo

Moss was a tough insider for Utah, and he's a potential value rookie with an advantage. The challenge will be fighting for the carries with Devin Singletary, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a rookie last season. Moss won't cost as much as top-notch rookie runners, but it's worth the hideout for the final round.

13. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh

This was the second round robbery of the draft. Pittsburgh got another catcher to work in the rotation with JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Diontae Johnson. Claypool should have enough melee to make a few plays. Claypool could start in a specialized role, but he could be even more valuable in the red zone early.

14. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia

The Eagles caught Reagor in the first round, and there is some appeal based on his skill in the comeback game. Reagor averaged 15.2 yards per catch at TCU with an inconsistent quarterback situation. Philadelphia will use its talent. It will be a WR4 or WR5 to start.

15. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati

Burrow and Higgins worked this offseason, and the Clemson receiver comes from a pipeline that has produced some excellent goals on the field. Higgins will have to fight John Ross III and Auden Tate for that third receiver spot. If Higgins can win that battle on training ground, then his fantasy courage will take off.

MORE: The Eight Worst Value Picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

16. Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn, RB, Tampa Bay

Vaughn was one of the SEC's most underrated runners at Vanderbilt, where he organized consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He is behind Ronald Jones II in the depth chart, but Vaughn could work on that rotation. It becomes an interesting last-minute stash knowing that the opportunity to work on an offensive led by Tom Brady is there.

17. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis

Pittman might have more value in the PPR leagues in his early seasons, but it takes some pressure off T.Y. Hilton and should become a reliable target with Philip Rivers, who has worked with young receivers throughout his career. Pittman is a last minute investment worth making.

18. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago

Kmet is the best tight end on the board, and should be a safety valve for the quarterback who wins the Bears' starting job. He will have to learn from Jimmy Graham, who could eliminate too many rookie targets to be a weekly play. With that said, we won't be surprised if Kmet beats Graham.

19. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami

The Dolphins made the right decision by recruiting Tagovailoa, but there's a good chance the season will start as backup for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tagovailoa could start at some point if it shows that there are no lingering effects of the devastating hip injury that ended the season last year. It will wait and see until then.

20. Justin Herbert, QB, L.A. Loaders

Herbert has a better chance to start as a rookie, but the Chargers could ease the action for him if he's not ready in training camp. He has a great arm and can make plays in the running game, but he would be a last-round flyer at best in the standard leagues.

MORE: NFL Draft Team Picks

21. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Las Vegas

Bowden was one of the most exciting players in college football as a catcher who was pressured for quarterback service in Kentucky. There will be comparisons to Randall Cobb, but Bowden is his own player. The question is whether he'll have enough touches on the Las Vegas offense as a rookie to be a weekly play. Don't overload here.

22. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay

The Packers caught Dillon in the second round, another team that was questioned after taking Utah state quarterback Jordan Love in the first. Dillon will not accept Aaron Jones' work, but LaFleur could split the wealth with Jones, Williams. Dillon scored 38 touchdowns at Boston College and could be a valuable closer in the red zone. Jones' owners will want to invest in handcuffs.

23. Anthony McFarland, RB, Pittsburgh

McFarland averaged 6.7 yards per carry in the past two seasons in Maryland. You can reach the big race, but it will take time to climb the depth table with James Conner and Benny Snell. McFarland could start the season on the waiver cable, but don't keep it too far out of sight.

24. KJ Hamler, WR, Denver

Hamler was an exciting game creator at Penn State, and will have immediate value in leagues that reward return yards. Hamler averaged 16.9 yards per catch in the past two seasons and can be a hitter or miss rookie.

25. Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore

Duvernay had 106 catches for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns with the Longhorns in 2019. He is a reliable receiver, and that's good news in an offense that comes with Jackson's creativity. Duvernay is a last minute hideout that could become a flexible option in deeper leagues.