17 Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio data plans offering 2GB / 3GB data per day

The country is currently under blockade to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Since everyone stays indoors, the demand for data has increased. Working from home requires a stable connection and decent speed. The same for students taking classes online. Data consumption for entertainment purposes has also increased. Here are 17 data plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio that offer 2GB or 3GB data per day.

Airtel: Rs 398 plan, valid for 28 days, data of 3 GB per day

Data: 3GB per day (84GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

Airtel Rs 558 plan, 56 days validity, 3GB data per day

Data: 3GB per day (168GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

Airtel: Rs 298 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

Airtel: Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: users get Amazon Prime membership for 28 days

Airtel: Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (112GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

Airtel: Rs 698 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (168GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

Reliance Jio: Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity, 3 GB data per day

Data: 3GB per day (84GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 1,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

Reliance Jio: Rs 249 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 1,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

Reliance Jio: Rs 444 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (112GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 2,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

Reliance Jio: Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (168GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 2,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

Vodafone: Rs 398 plan, 28 days validity, 3 GB of data per day

Data: 3GB per day (84GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions

Vodafone: Rs 399 plan, 56 days validity, 3 GB of data per day

Data: 3GB per day (168GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions

Vodafone: Rs 558 plan, 56 days validity, 3 GB of data per day

Data: 3GB per day (168GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions

Vodafone: Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity, 3 GB of data per day

Data: 3GB per day (252GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions

Vodafone: Rs 299 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (56GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

Vodafone: Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (112GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

Vodafone: Rs 699 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day

Data: 2GB per day (168GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks

