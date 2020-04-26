1/18
17 Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio data plans offering 2GB / 3GB data per day
The country is currently under blockade to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Since everyone stays indoors, the demand for data has increased. Working from home requires a stable connection and decent speed. The same for students taking classes online. Data consumption for entertainment purposes has also increased. Here are 17 data plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio that offer 2GB or 3GB data per day.
…Read more
2/18
Airtel: Rs 398 plan, valid for 28 days, data of 3 GB per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more
3/18
Airtel Rs 558 plan, 56 days validity, 3GB data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more
4/18
Airtel: Rs 298 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more
5/18
Airtel: Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: users get Amazon Prime membership for 28 days
…Read more
6/18
Airtel: Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more
7/18
Airtel: Rs 698 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more
8/18
Reliance Jio: Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity, 3 GB data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 1,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
…Read more
9/18
Reliance Jio: Rs 249 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 1,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
…Read more
10/18
Reliance Jio: Rs 444 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 2,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
…Read more
11/18
Reliance Jio: Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 2,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
…Read more
12/18
Vodafone: Rs 398 plan, 28 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
…Read more
13/18
Vodafone: Rs 399 plan, 56 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
…Read more
14/18
Vodafone: Rs 558 plan, 56 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
…Read more
15/18
Vodafone: Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
…Read more
16/18
Vodafone: Rs 299 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more
17/18
Vodafone: Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more
18/18
Vodafone: Rs 699 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Data: 2GB per day (168GB total)
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
…Read more