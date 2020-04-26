Home Entertainment 1,000 people attend the busy Chicago house party during the quarantine! (Video)

1,000 people attend the busy Chicago house party during the quarantine! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting

Chicago is one of the cities most affected by the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus. City officials plead with their residents to remain in their homes and maintain social distance.

But last night, MTO News learned that 1,000 people decided to respond to requests from health officials and participate in a party on the west side of the city.

(see the video above)

In the video, you see more than 100 people huddled in a closed room, dancing while hip hop music plays in the background. MTO News learned that the rest of the house was as full, if not more, than the room shown in the video.

Advertisement ScalaHosting

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©