1,000 people attend the busy Chicago house party during the quarantine! (Video)

Chicago is one of the cities most affected by the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus. City officials plead with their residents to remain in their homes and maintain social distance.

But last night, MTO News learned that 1,000 people decided to respond to requests from health officials and participate in a party on the west side of the city.

(see the video above)

In the video, you see more than 100 people huddled in a closed room, dancing while hip hop music plays in the background. MTO News learned that the rest of the house was as full, if not more, than the room shown in the video.

MTO News contacted a woman who claims she attended the party, and described the interior environment.

Partygoers told us: There were about 1,000 people in the yard and in the house. It was really crowded and it was hot. "She claims that the partygoers were not concerned about contracting the coronavirus after attending the party.

The 23-year-old woman told MTO News: "I'm not worried about (the coronavirus) … but if I didn't have it before, I probably have it now. Oh well."