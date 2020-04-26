10 draft picks, but no offensive tackles for John Elway and Co. – Up News Info

Seven rounds came and went and the Broncos did not use one of their 10 draft picks on an offensive tackle.

"We just didn't feel like we were in a situation to add," general manager John Elway said Saturday. "The tackle never fell in love with us (on the board) to the extent that someone believed he was a player who could help us."

Elway said Garett Bolles and Elijah Wilkinson will have "open competition,quot; on the left tackle and that the Broncos are confident that right tackle Ja’Wuan James will stay healthy.

"We have to improve there, no question," said Elway. "We have high expectations that (James) will come back and be the correct tackle and play as we think he is capable of playing."

And on the left tackle, Elway said, "The best player is going to play."

Elway said the Broncos were not involved in trade talks for Washington left tackle Trent Williams, who was sent to San Francisco on Saturday morning.

"We heard what the compensation was and we didn't feel like it was something we wanted to get involved in," Elway said.

Self-proclaimed theft. After getting his starting center on Friday at Lloyd Cushenberry of LSU, Elway strengthened the depth of the Broncos guard by selecting Netane Muti of Fresno State with the 181 overall pick (sixth round).

Muti was team captain as a junior in 2019, but saw his season end after three games due to Lisfranc's foot injury. He played in just five games in the past two seasons, when a broken Achilles ended his 2018 season.

"My foot is fine right now: everything is positive and moving in the right direction," said Muti. "The doctors say the recovery is going well and I feel very good."

Muti believes the Broncos "definitely,quot; got robbed if they can stay healthy on a professional level. He is projected to go to camp and compete with Austin Schlottmann for a backup guard position.

"I think I'm the best guard in this (draft) class," Muti said. "I feel like my film shows what it shows: I am a dominant guard, I can also pass as a professional."

Elway said the Broncos had a third-round rating at Muti.

Strnad feels good. Like Muti, Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad ended before 2019; He suffered a torn biceps tendon in his seventh game that required surgery.

"It was honestly a difficult time," he said after being selected at No. 178 overall (fifth round) by the Broncos. “The people around me helped me get through that and obviously takes us to (Saturday), which is still a great opportunity. It's something I've been working on all my life. "

Strnad said he returned to 100% "just at the time of the combine."

Strnad, 23, had 244 tackles in 46 college games. Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos will start working with Strnad as an inside linebacker.

"I feel very comfortable in pass coverage," he said. "I played security in high school, so it's something I've been doing for a long time. … In college, we didn't play too much men's coverage, so I think I continue to work on my man-to-man skills and being able to match some tight ends and runners will obviously be (important). "

Briefly. Jordan Glasgow, a younger brother of Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow, was drafted at No. 213 overall by Indianapolis. Jordan had 140 tackles in 53 games as linebacker for Michigan. … The Broncos' virtual offseason program begins Monday. Security Justin Simmons has yet to sign his franchise offer allowing him to participate. "If you look at their agent's history, they generally don't sign (the label)," Elway said, referring to Todd France. "We will continue to negotiate and hope to do something with Justin."