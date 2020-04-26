1-eye squirrel with Instagram account goes back to nature

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A one-eyed squirrel that has gained a following on social media is returning to nature.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries removed Willamina's squirrel from Emily Istre of Lafayette on Thursday, Acadiana Advocate reported.

Istre created an Instagram account for the squirrel, @one_eyed_willa, and posted images of her eating from a plate, snuggling up to her, or hanging out in an elaborate indoor tree house. In videos, she sings him a lullaby and does yoga while the squirrel runs underneath.

The account gained more than 1,600 followers, but found caring for a baby squirrel exhausting: "It's like having a young child on meth," Istre told the newspaper.

Istre said she began caring for the baby squirrel in mid-March, after her mother found her alone in her backyard, dehydrated and with an infected eye. She tried to reach out to the state wildlife agency and squirrel rehabilitators through a listing on the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website, but with coronavirus restrictions closing things, she said she got no response.

So he did an online research on how to care for the animal, and things took off from there.

Melissa Collins, a wildlife biologist and permitting coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said it is illegal for anyone to rehabilitate wildlife without obtaining a permit through the agency. Collins said the agency remains operational during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Collins made no specific comment on Istre's situation, but told the newspaper that well-meaning people often "intervene unnecessarily, removing what appears to be wounded / orphan wildlife,quot; from nature.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

In comments on her Instagram account, Istra said that Willamina has been assigned to a wildlife rehabilitation specialist who she described as "a WONDERFUL WOMAN who truly adores animals." She said the squirrel will be released on private property with nests and trail cameras.

Istre said she does not believe in trying to tame wild animals, but believes that this situation was unique. He also said that caring for a squirrel is ongoing work.

"She takes a lot of patience. She makes a big mess. I'm constantly cleaning up. Constantly. I don't want people to think this is normal or something to aspire to."