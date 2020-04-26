1 dead after DART train hits vehicle in Richardson – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a DART train hit a vehicle in Richardson on Sunday night.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. On April 26, DART police responded to a report from a northbound Red Line train making contact with a vehicle at Collins Grade Crossing, north of the Arapaho Center station in Richardson.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Buses are currently available between Arapaho Central Station and Galatyn Park for Red Line passengers.