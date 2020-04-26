1 dead after DART train hits vehicle in Richardson – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>DART Highlights Passengers' Need for Social Detachment While Continuing Full Services During Coronavirus Outbreak - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a DART train hit a vehicle in Richardson on Sunday night.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. On April 26, DART police responded to a report from a northbound Red Line train making contact with a vehicle at Collins Grade Crossing, north of the Arapaho Center station in Richardson.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Buses are currently available between Arapaho Central Station and Galatyn Park for Red Line passengers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here