Zonnique Pullins' BF, Bandhunta Izzy publicly flaunts his love for her, but fans criticize him for posting another lady doing this!

Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins has many admirers who appreciate her and are always there to support her. They have been asking Zonnique for new music for a long time, but they are also very excited when she posts photos that are shown on her social media account, and it is totally understandable considering that she doesn't post as often on her IG account.

Here are the latest photos he shared and cheered fans:

Bandhunta Izzy jumped into the comment section to post a love emoji, and Zonnique responded by posting the same.

One follower was really pissed off that Izzy posted a woman on her social media account who was shaking her loot for the camera, and this particular follower said this is disrespectful to Zonnique.

The follower said this: "@bandhunta_izzy comments below her girl photo after she already posted a girl shaking her ass on her page."

Here is Izzy's post the follower was talking about:

Aside from this, many followers praised Zonnique's beauty and her outfit as well. Some continued to ask for new music, as they always do.

A fan said: Eres You are peace! Excited when more music comes out, "and another follower posted this:" You are so beautiful and someone told you that you look like Jeannie Mai from the The-Real daytime program. "

Another commenter said, "I need more music from you @zonniquejailee, please sister."

Zonnique made headlines not long ago when her mother, Tiny, revealed a secret about her.

#FBF The reason my first 💙💙💙 @zonniquejailee is so humble and great is because he went to a Christian academy until eighth grade! The foundation is everything! It was always my pride and joy! Just a little bit of my appreciation for how amazing my daughter is to me! Iny👑💙👯‍♀️ ’Tiny captioned a recent post.

Fans loved what Tiny revealed and made sure to show Zonnique more love in the comments.



