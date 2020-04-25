Will Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi bomb launch directly on an OTT platform?

Bollywood's business has been severely affected as several movies have been postponed due to the closure. For such movies, it seems that digital OTT platforms are coming to the rescue. While reports suggest cinemas may be closed for a long period, Kiara Advani's Akshay Kumar and Laxmmi Bomb will be launched on an OTT platform.

Raghava director Lawrence completed filming in March, and Akshay, the creators, and director Raghava are debating a launch on the OTT platform. A lot of post-production work remains on the film, but all team members are working from home to prepare for the film in June. Although the closure is announced until May 3, theaters may remain closed for a longer period.

"Akshay wants to make sure that none of the inverted parts lose, and that the film reaches a wide audience. While Disney + Hotstar guarantees global reach, making the film available in small towns in India will be a concern for them, "the source reported daily.

As reported by the source, "although currently, the closure is open until May 3, the theaters may continue to be closed to guarantee social distancing. In such a scenario, the team may consider having a direct launch to the web. "

Well, that's good news for all Akshay Kumar fans who are at home observing social estrangement during closing …