Why James Proche could be the best receiver to sleep in the Draft class of the NFL 2020?

The phone didn’t ring for James Proche in the first two days of the NFL Draft 2020.

But the SMU wide receiver, pushed down the scouting charts due to the myriad of talented pins available, profiles him as a valued pro who could exceed expectations.

Proche accumulated nearly 4,000 receiving yards and found the end zone 39 times in four seasons with the Mustangs. At 5-11, 210 pounds with enough speed on the field for his level of competition, he had no trouble taking on a versatile role in college, lining up outside and in the slot.

Proche’s backstory is fascinating: He suffered from acute kidney failure in high school that hospitalized him for over a week. The incident is no longer considered a concern, but was primarily due to dehydration rather than an underlying illness, but it put her life in perspective.

“I didn’t realize how serious it was until after I left the hospital,” Proche told The Dallas Morning News in 2014. “How close he was to death. I never really understood until later.”

Proche plays soccer with an air of despair, perhaps his greatest trait is his ability to catch traffic and tear balls away from defensive backs. He rescues quarterbacks on a regular basis by extending misplaced passes.

In thin receiver drafts, Proche could be considered a mid-round pick. He’ll likely have to wait longer this year, which could benefit the team pouncing on him once others are off the board.

Here are a few more things you should know about the SMU graduate:

James Proche College Statistics

Year Class Sun Rec Yds Average TD 2016 FR 12 57 709 12.4 6 6 2017 SO 12 40 816 20.4 6 6 2018 JR 12 93 1199 12.9 12 2019 MR 13 111 1225 11.0 fifteen Race — 39 301 3949 13.1 39

James Proche College Tape

Two things stand out from Proche’s standout reel at SMU: its ability to take tough catches and its acceptance of several different offensive roles.

James Proche’s high-risk performances

The AAC conference generally has multiple teams ranked each season, but it is a couple of levels below the powerful college football leagues. That often runs counter to AAC’s prospects, which are questioned for not regularly facing elite competition.

However, Proche played well in the biggest SMU games. He caught seven passes for 173 yards and a touchdown against an undefeated UCF team in 2017 and 12 passes for 100 yards and two scores against the Knights a year later. He caught 11 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns at Michigan in 2018.

The sample size here is small but encouraging.

James Proche’s Scouting Report

NFL.com: “Average size, speed, and speed, but extraordinary ball abilities that allow viral caliber catches throughout your game tape. Teams can see measurable objects and move it in, but it lacks slot speed and skill route below. Once the ball is thrown, however, Proche is an alpha with ball tracking, body control and sharp focus, making him a favorite in capture battles fought on the field. “

USA Nowadays: “It is projected as a top-tier number 3 weapon on the next level.”

The network project: “Your experience in an open pass offense will make a good transition for teams that space the field and are looking to push the ball vertically. Love your body control and ball skills, don’t sleep on it.”