Why didn't the Patriots write a QB? Bill Belichick keeps everyone guessing again with the NFL Draft strategy

We do not ask the question in capital letters. It would be impertinent to use this approach to address the issue of recruiting players with the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Note that we do not mean to take this as: WHAT DID THE PATRIOTS THINK OF?

We simply ask the question to access the information: What did the Patriots think?

Having lost the best quarterback of all time, the GQBOAT, due to an offseason free agent outing, the Patriots started the 2020 NFL Draft with just Jarrett Stidham and his four career pass attempts in QB's depth chart, oddly updated to include 34-year-old veteran Brian Hoyer despite his incorporation as a free agent on March 23.

The Patriots might have had the opportunity, given the abundant draft capital spanning 11 teams in the past two days, to advance to the first round and beat Green Love against Utah state prospect Jordan Love. They did not move.

The Patriots had a chance, at No. 37, to select Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, so valued by the Eagles that they spent a second round on him despite having Carson Wentz tied up with a contract for more of $ 128 million. Instead, they went with Division II security, Kyle Duggar of Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Patriots had a chance, at No. 60, No. 87, No. 91 and No. 101, to select Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, or James Morgan of Florida International, or Jake Fromm of Georgia. New England passed everyone in favor of promising passer Josh Uche of Michigan, then Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and then a pair of tight ends, Delvin Asiasi of UCLA and Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech.

And then, with Fromm still hanging on the draft board, the Patriots selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round, No. 159 pick. They also need a replacement for Stephen Gostkowski, who was released in March after 14 years with the team.

By the time a couple of sixth-round picks in offensive linemen passed, guards Michael Onwenu of Michigan and Justin Herron of Wake Forest had made it clear that their future quarterback is not only not in this draft, his endorsement of him. Nor is it present. By the end of the draft, they had exercised 10 picks without choosing a quarterback.

There are still two QBs in the free-agent market that started in the Super Bowl: Joe Flacco and Cam Newton. There's one who went through more than 5,500 yards just a year ago: Jameis Winston. There is a couple with extensive start-up experience who are still reasonably young: Blake Bortles and Mike Glennon. It would appear that Andy Dalton is available on an exchange, although he still remains on the Bengals list.

What Belichick thinks of any one of them, more specifically, he thinks of them as potential Patriots, is impossible to say. He is Ebenezer Scrooge when it comes to information. The first draft of the Boston Globe story on Sunday contained only a quote from the man in charge. It was two weeks earlier, expressing not so much comfort with the team's quarterback situation as familiarity.

The Patriots have owned the AFC East for nearly two decades. They are 91-25 against division opponents and have won the division championship every season, but two since 2001. Part of that has been the obvious excellence of the Patriots, who have won six Super Bowls and played in three others. Some of that has been the rest of the teams acting like trash.

That may not continue to be the case. It wasn't entirely last year, when the Bills improved to 10-6 behind a solid defense that ranked second in the AFC on allowed points. (Behind the Patriots, of course). Miami hopes that draft pick Tua Tagovailoa will lead a Dolphins revival. It would appear to be a crucial year for the Jets, with quarterback Sam Darnold in Year 3.

The Patriots invested much of this draft class in their defense, which must resume its performance at an elite level with Brady no longer close and the quarterback situation so dangerous. It is risky to doubt Belichick after two decades of uninterrupted excellence, but it is not unfair to mention that he never won a playoff game, or even did it, with anyone other than Brady as his quarterback.

At the moment, Belichick seems indifferent. But who knows what he is thinking?