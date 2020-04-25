Who is the irrelevant lord 2020? Meet Tae Crowder, this year's last pick in the NFL Draft

The Draft 2020 NFL was unprecedented in many ways due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the tradition of the NFL Draft that is Mr. Irrelevant, the last choice in the draft, persists.

The Giants celebrated the final draft pick with the 255th pick, a compensatory pick, and closed their draft with another defensive player.

Below is everything you need to know about this year's Mr. Irrelevant.

NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Complete list of selections | Grades | Winners and losers

Who is the irrelevant lord 2020?

The Giants selected Crowder with the 255th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Crowder, who was a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award last season (the nation's best linebacker), finished his career in the Bulldogs with 122 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions.

At 6-3, 235 pounds, he played a key role in a 2019 Georgia defense that finished No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (12.6 points allowed per game), No. 1 in ground defense (74.6) , No. 1 in fewer TD & # 39; s allowed (2) and No. 3 in total defense (257.7 yards allowed per game).

Pineder, Georgia native Crowder played soccer and basketball at Harris County High School.

MORE: A Complete Story of Mr. Irrelevant

What is the irrelevant lord?

Irrelevant is the title given to the selected final player in the draft.

Mr. Irrelevant started in 1976, when former 49ers and Colts catcher Paul Salata created a series of events known as "Irrelevant Week,quot; to celebrate the final election. The week consists of inviting Mr. Irrelevant and his family to spend a week in Newport Beach, where they enjoy a trip to Disneyland, a golf tournament and a party of their choice that includes a delivery ceremony for the Irrelevant Trophy the Lowsman – a statue imitating Heisman, but with a player playing a soccer ball.

Dayton wide receiver Kelvin Kirk became the first Mr. Irrelevant when the Steelers took him over with the 487 pick of a 17-round NFL Draft in 1976. Salata read the final pick in every draft from 1976 to 2013. , when he passed the duty to his daughter.

Contributing: Thomas Schlarp